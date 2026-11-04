Defence Forces Tribunal Hears Culture Reform Challenges from Col David McNamara

Col David McNamara tells tribunal that no single initiative solves abuse reporting culture in Defence Forces. Survey shows 78 percent fear reprisals.

A senior officer has told a tribunal investigating the culture of the Defence Forces that no single initiative can deliver a "knockout punch" to resolve the deep-seated issues surrounding the reporting of abuse. Col David McNamara, representing the human resources branch, presented evidence that the organization must rely on the cumulative effect of a series of incremental changes rather than expecting a quick fix to alter its internal environment.

Tribunal Reveals Persistent Abuse Reporting Issues

Col David McNamara expressed extreme disappointment among senior management regarding the results of a recent annual survey, which revealed that unacceptable behavior continues to persist despite ongoing efforts to address the culture. The data indicated that a quarter of members had experienced unacceptable behavior in 2025, yet seventy-eight percent of those individuals did not report the incidents.

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The primary reasons cited for this lack of reporting were a profound lack of trust in the existing process and a genuine fear of reprisals. This significant gap between the incidence of abuse and the number of reports filed highlights the severity of the cultural challenges currently facing the organization. The tribunal is explicitly examining the effectiveness of current processes and the broader culture within the Defence Forces in relation to these complaints.

Stakeholder Positions on Survey Results and Management Response

During the proceedings, Judge Ann Power questioned Col David McNamara about the potential consequences if the 2026 survey, scheduled to be published on Friday, showed similar results to those of the previous year. He acknowledged that such an outcome would present a significant challenge that management would have to address directly when it arose.

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Col David McNamara stated that management would need to sit down and rigorously evaluate what they are doing if there is no noticeable change in the data. He emphasized that the organization relies heavily on this data and feedback to determine whether they are moving in the right direction. Without positive indicators from these surveys, the current strategies may need to be fundamentally rethought.

Implementation of Independent Review Group Recommendations

The tribunal was presented with evidence of changes introduced following an independent review group's 25 recommendations made in 2023. Of these recommendations, fourteen were considered implemented, while the remainder remain in progress. This structured approach aims to systematically address the systemic issues identified by the review group over the past two years.

Some recommendations were amended during the implementation phase to better suit the organization's needs. For instance, the initial plan to develop a profile of a woman soldier as a basis for building an inclusive organization was deemed insufficient. It failed to represent the variety of ranks held by women in the force, leading to the decision to create a women-only section on an internal communication app instead.

Legislative Challenges and Future Procedural Changes

The Defence Forces were unable to implement the independent review group's recommendation to immediately establish an independent complaints system. Col David McNamara explained that this was explored but ultimately abandoned due to legislative challenges surrounding the requirement for operational confidentiality within military operations.

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A new complaints and grievances system is currently being developed and is due to be submitted to the Minister by the end of the year. To bridge the gap until this system is fully operational, a twelve-month pilot appointment of an independent interim grievance manager was extended. This role, appointed by the department in early 2025, is currently under review to determine if it should be made permanent.

Upcoming Legislative Amendments and Leadership Powers

To directly address the fear of reprisals that stifles reporting, officials hope a specific offense of enacting reprisals will be included in an amendment to the Defence Act. This legal addition aims to provide stronger protection for those who come forward with complaints. Additionally, Col David McNamara pointed to the appointment of a full-time gender adviser at Colonel rank as a step toward bringing additional weight to the gender focus within the organization.

Further structural changes include the potential for the Defence Forces' chief of staff to have the power to suspend members without prejudice from early next year. These powers are bundled into triple lock legislation, marking another significant step in the ongoing effort to reform the reporting mechanisms and cultural norms within the Defence Forces.