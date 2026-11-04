Defence Forces Warn Ireland Faces High Risk Without National Security Strategy

The Defence Forces classify Ireland's risk of incoherent defence as high due to the missing national security strategy. This report details the gaps in preparedness amidst rising hybrid threats across Europe.

The Defence Forces have issued a stark warning that the absence of a comprehensive national security strategy leaves the State at "high" risk of mounting an "incoherent" defence of its sovereignty and territory in the event of an attack. This confidential assessment highlights potential threats to national security at a time when security concerns are heightened across the European Union and there is a marked increase in suspected hybrid attacks from hostile states. Leaders across the bloc have been warning of the need to prepare for potential attacks in the short to medium term, yet Ireland has never had a single national security strategy laying out the main risks to the State and how they should be countered.

Strategic Gaps Increase Sovereignty Risk

A national security strategy was due to be completed in 2021 but has been repeatedly delayed. In its assessment, the Defence Forces said the absence of a national security strategy would result in an "incoherent military defence of the State's sovereignty and territorial integrity". It classified the risk level as "high". The assessment is intended for internal military planning, but it is available to Government officials. "It doesn't mean the Army thinks we will be invaded tomorrow," said a Government source familiar with the document. "But in the event of a large or small attack, the worry is there is no overarching strategy to guide the response." They added the document is designed to assess the risk of high-impact but low-probability incidents. The national security strategy is being drafted by the National Security Analysis Centre, part of the Department of the Taoiseach before it was folded into the National Security Secretariat last year. The secretariat has now taken over drafting the strategy, which is expected to address areas such as hybrid attacks, cyber warfare and terrorism, as well as conventional military threats. The Department of Defence referred questions to the Department of the Taoiseach, which said work is ongoing to finalise the national security strategy.

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Hybrid Threats and Cybersecurity Concerns

Other warnings in the confidential documents include qualified cybersecurity personnel leaving the Defence Forces due to higher wages in the private sector and a lack of available funding for military operations. Many EU countries, including Ireland, have recently advised citizens to stock up on food and essentials in the event of crisis. Poland's prime minister, Donald Tusk, said recently that Russia may launch an attack on a Nato territory in the coming months to undermine the alliance, a view endorsed by French president Emmanuel Macron. The UK's defence secretary, Wes Streeting, said last month his country must be ready for war with its adversaries within 1,000 days, and warned citizens to stock up on tinned food and bottles of water.

The Department of the Taoiseach stated that the new strategy will include the implications of recent security, defence and international developments and their related impacts, notably the deteriorating security situation in Europe given Russia's ongoing, illegal war in Ukraine. Some security experts have also blamed state actors for cyberattacks which disabled supermarket fridges across Europe this week, including in Ireland, and for a co-ordinated series of bomb threats which impacted seven commercial flights. However, no culprit has been officially identified in either incident. These events underscore the urgent need for a cohesive strategy to address the multifaceted nature of modern threats, which range from cyber disruptions to potential military aggression.

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Expert Criticism and Future Outlook

"The feels that, when it comes to the most severe threats to the country, they don't have enough centralised control, guidance and prioritisation," said Ed Burke, UCD assistant professor in the history of war. He said the delay in the publication of a strategy was a symptom of neglect shown by successive governments of their "day-to-day role as custodians of the State's security". The repeated delays in finalizing this critical document suggest a broader administrative challenge in coordinating a unified response to emerging threats. As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, the gap between the identified risks and the existing strategic framework remains a significant concern for national defence planners.

The ongoing work to finalize the national security strategy is expected to bring clarity to how Ireland will respond to various scenarios. The National Security Secretariat is tasked with integrating insights from hybrid warfare, cyber threats, and terrorism into a single cohesive plan. This integration is vital for ensuring that all relevant departments are aligned in their approach to national defence. Until such a strategy is published, the Defence Forces and government officials will continue to operate with a higher degree of uncertainty regarding the long-term strategic direction. The classification of the current risk level as "high" serves as a timely reminder that the window for proactive preparation is narrowing, and the consequences of inaction could be severe in the event of a coordinated attack on Irish soil.