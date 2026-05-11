Defiant Dublin Rose of Tralee contestant Suad Mooge responds to racial abuse and celebrates Irish pride

Suad Mooge, a 25-year-old medical scientist and youth leader, has been selected to represent Dublin at the Rose of Tralee festival. Despite facing a barrage of racial abuse online, she remains determined to participate, emphasizing her Irish identity and the importance of challenging prejudice.

Suad Mooge, a 25-year-old medical scientist working in histology, is set to represent Dublin at the prestigious Rose of Tralee festival this August. The news of her selection has sparked intense debate, with Mooge facing a wave of racial abuse on social media.

Despite the vitriol, Mooge is resolute in her decision to compete, dismissing the hate as nothing new. Her story has ignited discussions about identity, belonging, and the persistent challenges faced by people of color in Ireland. Mooge was born and raised in Ireland, where she has experienced racism throughout her life. She acknowledged that she was not surprised by the backlash, having grown up facing occasional discriminatory remarks.

However, the sheer volume of online abuse that followed her win has taken her by surprise. She explained to RTÉ’s Liveline programme that while she is accustomed to such ignorance, the relentless nature of the current onslaught has been overwhelming. Despite this, Mooge refuses to be deterred from her goal. She emphasized that participation in the Rose of Tralee is open to anyone with Irish ancestry or citizenship, a criterion she clearly meets.

The issue has been exacerbated by misinformation online, with some assuming she was ineligible due to her ethnicity. Mooge, however, remains focused on the positive impact she hopes to have. As a youth leader with Sport Against Racism Ireland, she sees her selection as an opportunity to inspire young girls like her. Change is needed, she said, and she is grateful to be part of the shift.

Mooge’s upbringing in a home led by strong women has shaped her resilience. She rejects the notion that she must prove her Irishness to anyone, asserting her identity with confidence. While a vocal minority has been hateful, Mooge has also received an outpouring of support from people across various social media platforms. She turned off her TikTok notifications to avoid the constant barrage of negativity, but she remains undeterred.

Her composure in the face of such adversity highlights her commitment to challenging stereotypes. The attention around her participation in the Rose of Tralee is part of a broader conversation about diversity in Irish society. While many have rallied behind Mooge, the incident also shines a light on the racial tensions that persist. Her participation is a reminder of the work still needed to foster inclusivity and acceptance.

Yet, amid the controversy, Mooge remains embraced by her family, friends, and supporters, underscoring the strength of her community. As she prepares for the festival, Mooge embodies the spirit of resilience, using her voice to challenge bigotry and champion equality





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