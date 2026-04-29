Ødegaard: Arsenal Ready to Learn from Past and Make History Against Atlético Madrid

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard discusses the team's preparation for their Champions League quarter-final clash with Atlético Madrid, acknowledging past failures and expressing confidence in their ability to finally deliver silverware. He also addresses concerns about the pitch conditions and team injuries.

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard addressed the media ahead of the crucial Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atlético Madrid , emphasizing the team's readiness to learn from past disappointments and finally secure silverware.

Ødegaard acknowledged the persistent criticism Arsenal faces, stemming from their recent history of near misses – including a semi-final exit against Paris Saint-Germain last season and three consecutive second-place finishes in the Premier League. He stated that this scrutiny is simply part of the journey and something the team must accept and overcome. The focus now, he insists, is on capitalizing on their current strong position and making history.

Ødegaard highlighted the importance of utilizing past experiences, both positive and negative, to fuel their performance in the upcoming match and throughout the remainder of the season. He specifically mentioned the need to apply lessons learned from previous Champions League campaigns and league challenges. He expressed confidence in the team's progress since his arrival at the club, noting the significant improvements made over time.

The ultimate goal, he affirmed, is to take that final step and achieve something truly significant, a dream they are relentlessly pursuing in their daily training and preparation. The team is aware of the opportunity before them and is determined to seize it. The atmosphere within the squad is one of focused determination and a collective desire to make a statement on the European stage.

The match itself is anticipated to be played under challenging weather conditions, with a severe electrical storm and heavy rain forecast for Madrid. Concerns have also been raised regarding the state of the pitch at the Metropolitano Stadium, which has been criticized by opposing teams in the past. Barcelona previously complained about the excessive length of the grass following their Champions League quarter-final defeat, and Tottenham players reportedly struggled with footing during their last-16 first-leg loss at the same venue.

Adding to the team’s challenges, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that Kai Havertz is unavailable due to an injury sustained during Saturday’s Premier League victory over Newcastle. However, Eberechi Eze has been included in the squad despite a fitness concern, and Riccardo Calafiori has also travelled with the team. Arteta reiterated his intention to field a dominant team, focused on winning the tie and making a decisive statement about their capabilities.

He urged the team to attack the opportunity with conviction and demonstrate their hunger for success. The manager believes this is the moment for Arsenal to prove their quality and achieve their ambitions. The team is prepared to face a tough opponent and is determined to control the game and dictate the outcome





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