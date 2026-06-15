Deliveroo Driver and Creche Worker Relate Violent Parnell Square Attack in Court

Witnesses testify in the Central Criminal Court trial of Riad Bouchaker, who denies charges related to a knife attack on children and a care worker in Dublin. A delivery driver and a creche worker describe the incident and their attempts to intervene.

On November 23, 2023, a violent incident occurred on Parnell Square East in Dublin, where Riad Bouchaker, a 52-year-old man with no fixed abode, allegedly attacked multiple children and a care worker with a knife.

The Central Criminal Court trial has heard testimony from several witnesses, including a Deliveroo driver and a creche worker, detailing the moments of the attack and the immediate response by bystanders. The defendant has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder of two girls and one boy, assault causing serious harm to a care worker, multiple counts of assault causing harm to children and a passer-by, and producing a knife.

Caio Benicio, a Brazilian national working as a delivery rider, described arriving at the scene on his motorbike around 1:30pm. He heard screams and saw a crowd. Initially mistaking the confrontation for a fight between drug users, he soon realized a large man was pulling a little girl away from a woman. He then saw the man, identified as Bouchaker, holding a large, sharp knife in his right hand while grabbing the girl with his left.

Benicio testified that he witnessed Bouchaker stabbing the girl in the chest three or four times. Unable to flee quickly due to a knee injury, Benicio removed his bike helmet and struck Bouchaker on the head. The helmet fell into a building basement during the encounter. Benicio then stood over the fallen man and punched him two or three times before stepping back upon seeing blood on Bouchaker's mouth.

He observed that Bouchaker was unresponsive and unsure if he was conscious. Other bystanders then arrived and began kicking and hitting the man on the ground until a woman intervened, stating, "We're not savages," according to Benicio's account. During cross-examination, defense counsel questioned Benicio's recollection, suggesting that his memory consisted only of fragmented flashes. The counsel acknowledged Benicio's honorable actions but emphasized that he could only confirm seeing a man engaging with children while holding a knife.

The counsel argued that in highly shocking events, peripheral details often fade from memory, though the central image remains. Benicio maintained that while some details were unclear, he was absolutely certain about the core sequence: the man pulling the girl, the presence of the knife, and the stabbing. Earlier in the trial, creche worker Leanne Flynn provided her testimony. She was outside the creche on Parnell Square East at approximately 1:33pm when the incident began.

She described seeing Bouchaker ferociously jabbing one of the children with a knife. She intervened by grabbing him, during which he stabbed her, causing serious injuries. The defense has not contested that Bouchaker caused the injuries to the children and Flynn but disputes the specific charges and circumstances. The trial continues with the jury, composed of nine men and three women, considering the evidence regarding Bouchaker's actions and state of mind.

The event has drawn significant public attention due to the bravery of bystanders like Benicio and Flynn, who risked their own safety to protect the children. The case raises questions about public intervention in violent crimes and the legal boundaries of such actions. The proceedings are ongoing, with the jury tasked with determining Bouchaker's guilt on the multiple charges.

The court has heard vivid, sometimes distressing, accounts of the attack, highlighting the rapid response of ordinary citizens in a moment of extreme danger





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Parnell Square Attack Riad Bouchaker Trial Deliveroo Driver Testimony Caio Benicio Leanne Flynn Dublin Stabbing Bystander Intervention Central Criminal Court Attempted Murder Knife Attack

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