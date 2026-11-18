Deloitte Ireland turnover surged to just under 614 million euros as CEO Harry Goddard highlights responsible AI and client-focused innovation driving growth across the island.

Deloitte Ireland achieved a record-breaking financial milestone for the fiscal year ending May 2026, with turnover rising by ten per cent to reach just under 614 million euros. This performance marks the highest annual revenue for the Big Four firm in the region, underscoring its robust position in the professional services market despite global economic headwinds. The firm's leadership attributes this success to strategic investments in technology and expertise, allowing the organization to navigate a period of significant and rapid change for its diverse client base.

All-Island Revenue And Financial Metrics Breakdown

When expanding the scope to include operations north of the Border, the firm's total fee income on an all-island basis climbed to 798.3 million euros, representing a seven point four per cent increase compared to the previous year. Specifically, Deloitte Ireland's operations within the Republic of Ireland generated 17 million euros from activities located in Northern Ireland, highlighting the interconnected nature of the business across the island. In sterling terms, the Deloitte UK Belfast operation experienced substantial growth, increasing its revenue by 4.6 million to reach 159.6 million over the twelve-month period.

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This comprehensive financial picture reveals a diversified revenue stream that extends well beyond traditional auditing. Services provided to non-audit clients constituted the largest portion of Deloitte Ireland's fee income, delivering 433.2 million euros. This figure dwarfs the income from statutory audits for companies not classified as public interest entities, which contributed 145.4 million euros to the bottom line. Additionally, the firm earned 12.3 million euros from statutory audits for public interest entities, a category that includes stock market listed companies as well as large banks and insurers.

Operational Structure And Global EMEA Context

The structural complexity of Deloitte Ireland LLP reflects its deep integration within the broader global network while maintaining a unique legal status. Although the firm is headquartered in Dublin, it is legally registered as an entity in Belfast, and it operates as a key component of Deloitte EMEA. This European, Middle Eastern, and African division comprises the combined activities of 16 participating firms across 80 countries, creating a massive operational footprint.

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At the end of May, Deloitte Ireland employed 3,436 staff members working alongside 160 partners. On a global scale, the combined Deloitte network employs 132,000 staff and generates aggregate revenues of 20 billion euros. The organization has committed to injecting more than 1.5 billion euros of incremental investment over the next four years. This capital is earmarked for critical technological advancements, including the development of generative AI capabilities, sovereign cloud infrastructure, and sector-specific solutions designed to meet evolving industry demands.

Strategic Leadership Vision On Responsible AI

Harry Goddard, the Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte Ireland, characterized these Irish results as a strong performance, emphasizing the firm's resilience and strategic direction. He noted that the organization has continued to grow by actively investing in the specific capabilities, technology, and expertise required by clients to handle complex market shifts. Goddard pointed out that markets are moving quickly, with technology fundamentally reshaping business models and influencing how leaders approach decision-making.

The CEO further explained that geopolitical and economic uncertainty is currently influencing investment decisions, placing pressure on business leaders to make complex choices with greater speed and confidence. To address these challenges, Deloitte is leveraging responsible AI to rethink how work is delivered, aiming to accelerate innovation and create more value for clients. Goddard stressed that while technology is a powerful tool, judgment and trust continue to define the firm's impact on its clients and the broader market.

Future Implications For Professional Services Sector

The reported growth figures and strategic investments indicate a clear trajectory for the professional services sector, where digital transformation is no longer optional but central to service delivery. The specific allocation of 1.5 billion euros toward generative AI and sovereign cloud capabilities suggests a fierce competition for technological supremacy among the major global firms. By positioning itself as a leader in responsible AI, Deloitte aims to differentiate its service offerings in an increasingly crowded and technologically advanced marketplace.

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For stakeholders and clients, this shift implies a future where traditional advisory and audit services will be deeply augmented by automated insights and predictive analytics. The integration of Deloitte UK's Belfast operations into the all-island financial narrative highlights the importance of cross-border collaboration in achieving such significant revenue milestones. As the firm moves forward, the focus remains on balancing technological acceleration with the human elements of judgment and trust that underpin high-value professional services.