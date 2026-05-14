Delta Goodrem becomes first Australian act to qualify for Eurovision grand final since 2023

Australian singer Delta Goodrem delivers a powerful performance on the 70th anniversary of the global song contest and becomes the first Australian act to qualify for the grand final since 2023. Despite playing it a little safe, Goodrem’s performance was precise and undeniable.

Only 35 countries competing this year with Ireland among nations not taking part due to Israel ’s involvement Australia n singer Delta Goodrem performs her song Eclipse in the second semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria , on Thursday.

Despite playing it a little safe, Goodrem’s performance was precise and undeniable. The competing countries in Saturday’s grand final will be Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Norway, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Ukraine, and the UK. Australia’s first appearance at Eurovision was in 2014, when Jessica Mauboy performed as an interval act during the competition’s semi-finals.

Last year’s Australian entry, Go-Jo, failed to wow judges and did not progress to the grand final with his campy ode to self-confidence, Milkshake Man. In 2025, duo Electric Fields made history as the first Australian Eurovision entrants to perform in Yankunytjatjara – an Aboriginal language of the Aṉangu peoples – yet their song One Milkali (One Blood) also failed to progress beyond the semi-final.

Before her debut performance at the semi-finals, Goodrem said: ‘Performing on the Eurovision stage is something I feel so deeply in my heart, carrying Australia with me in every note and every moment.





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Eurovision Song Contest Delta Goodrem Australia Israel Ireland Albania Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czechia Denmark Finland France Germany Greece Israel Italy Lithuania Malta Moldova Norway Poland Romania Serbia Sweden Ukraine UK

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