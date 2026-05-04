Denis Buckley Bids Farewell to Connacht Rugby After 17-Year Career

Denis Buckley, Connacht Rugby’s second most capped player, announces his departure after a 17-year career, reflecting on his journey, achievements, and future plans. Connacht Rugby’s chief executive pays tribute to his contributions.

After 17 remarkable years, Denis Buckley has announced his departure from Connacht Rugby , marking the end of an illustrious playing career with his native province.

As Connacht’s second most capped player of all time with 275 appearances, the 35-year-old loosehead prop from Roscommon has been a cornerstone of the front row since joining the Connacht academy in 2009. He made his senior debut in September 2011, coming off the bench against Benetton Treviso in the Pro 12.

Throughout his career, Buckley has been a key figure in the team’s success, including being part of the wider squad that won the Pro 12 in 2016 and earning recognition in the Pro 14/URC Team of the Season twice. In a heartfelt statement, Buckley expressed his gratitude for the journey, saying, 'After 17 incredible years, the time has come for me to move on from Connacht Rugby. It’s hard to put into words what this place has meant to me.

From pulling on the jersey for my first cap against Treviso in 2011 to reaching 275 caps and becoming the second most capped player in the club’s history, every moment has been a privilege. To be part of this club’s journey and to share the pitch with so many great teammates, coaches, and staff has been something I’ll always be proud of.

' He also thanked the fans for their unwavering support through the highs and lows, acknowledging their passion and dedication. Buckley paid special tribute to Creggs RFC, his local club, for their support throughout his career, from his early days in underage teams to his professional journey. He also expressed deep gratitude to his family, particularly his wife Gillie, for their sacrifices and support, and shared his excitement for the future, especially with the recent arrival of their daughter, Clodagh.

While he is still exploring potential opportunities for the next chapter of his career, Buckley assured fans that he will always look back on his time at Connacht with immense pride and gratitude. Connacht Rugby chief executive Willie Ruane also praised Buckley’s contributions, stating, 'Denis has been an incredible servant to Connacht Rugby and we owe him a debt of gratitude for all he has given rugby in Connacht.

Since making his debut 15 years ago, he has embodied the grit and resilience that defines the club, and his 275 appearances since that day is a testament to his durability and professionalism. He should also be very proud of the impact he has made on his local club Creggs RFC and the wider Roscommon community, where he has helped to inspire a new generation of players.

' Ruane extended his best wishes to Buckley, his wife Gill, and their daughter Clodagh for the future. Meanwhile, Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out of Leinster’s home URC match against the Lions, and Irish rugby fans are preparing to descend on Bilbao as Leinster and Ulster chase glory in their respective competitions. Walking through Coogee makes me all the more grateful for what Ireland’s coastlines are not





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Denis Buckley Connacht Rugby Pro 12 Pro 14/URC Roscommon

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