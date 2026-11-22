Denis Lannon remains in custody after a Tralee bottle attack left a victim hospitalized with serious head injuries. The suspect appeared in Listowel District Court where bail was denied.

Denis Lannon has been remanded in custody following a serious assault in Tralee that resulted in critical injuries for his victim. The 50-year-old suspect appeared before the judiciary on Sunday to answer charges related to a bottle attack that occurred last month. His detainment ensures he remains in state custody while the legal process proceeds.

Victim Injuries and Hospital Treatment

The man assaulted in Tralee on November 19th was transported by Gardaí to University Hospital Kerry for immediate medical intervention. He underwent surgery to address severe head and facial injuries, which included fractures and lacerations requiring surgical repair. His condition remains a focal point of the prosecution's case regarding the severity of the assault.

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Court Appearance and Charge Details

Denis Lannon, a native of County Kilkenny with no fixed abode, stood before a special sitting of Listowel District Court on Sunday. He faced formal charges of assault causing harm in connection with the incident on November 19th. Det Garda Tom Sugrue from Tralee Garda station provided evidence regarding the arrest and the subsequent caution administered to the suspect before he was charged.

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Defense Strategy and Bail Objections

When Det Garda Tom Sugrue presented the assault charge to Denis Lannon after caution, the suspect offered no verbal reply. Sgt Chris Manton stated that the Gardaí were actively objecting to bail and seeking a remand in custody. His defense counsel, Brendan Ahern, confirmed that his client was not applying for bail at this stage of the proceedings.

Judicial Decision and Medical Needs

Judge Carol Anne Coolican granted the State application for a remand, ordering that Denis Lannon remain in custody. He is scheduled to appear at Tralee District Court on November 25th via video-link. The judge also approved requests for free legal aid and directed that Lannon undergo a medical assessment upon admission to prison due to his ongoing medication for anxiety.