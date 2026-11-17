Dennis Adjei-Kyem was remanded in custody in Dublin High Court on suspicion of murder linked to a fatal stabbing in a London park. He faces extradition to the UK to face serious charges.

Dennis Adjei-Kyem, a suspect in a fatal stabbing incident in London, was remanded in custody by the High Court in Dublin on Tuesday. The 30-year-old man was arrested by Gardaí from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigations ( GNBCI) extradition unit on Monday following an arrest warrant issued by UK authorities. The warrant relates to a homicide investigation concerning an incident that occurred on November 13th, 2026, at Lordship Recreation Ground in Tottenham, London.

Arrest And Court Proceedings In Dublin

Det Garda Brian Dunne testified that he located Adjei-Kyem at the Abbey Court Hostel on Bachelors Walk on Monday. After presenting the endorsed arrest warrant, Adjei-Kyem confirmed his identity, age, and address. The suspect was subsequently taken to a Dublin Garda station where he was informed of his rights and read a summary of the alleged offences. When asked if he understood the nature of the charges, Adjei-Kyem replied that he wanted to meet his solicitor.

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Barrister Lisa Dempsey, representing the Minister for Justice, requested that Adjei-Kyem be remanded in custody. She highlighted that the suspect had no established ties in Ireland, noting he was arrested at a hostel address. Barrister Thomas Horan, representing the respondent, confirmed that there was no current application for bail. Judge Patrick McGrath agreed with the prosecution's submission and fixed a notional hearing date for Monday, December 7th.

Details Of The Fatal Incident In London

The arrest warrant outlines a tragic sequence of events on November 13th, 2026, beginning at 5:46pm. A 21-year-old victim was seen on CCTV walking from his home, located a five-minute walk from Lordship Recreation Ground, into the park area. The victim was described as being alone and was observed jogging away from a block while looking back with apparent concern. The warrant explicitly states that the victim was not involved in any gang activity or criminality.

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At 5:47pm, CCTV footage shows Adjei-Kyem following the victim into the park. The warrant notes that while the specific actions inside the park remain unknown due to a lack of further camera coverage, physical evidence points to a violent confrontation. A large pool of blood was found adjacent to a bench, followed by a long blood trail leading to the north side of the park on Lordship Lane, where the victim collapsed.

Evidence And Suspect Connection

Medical and forensic details in the warrant indicate that the victim suffered a single stab wound. Investigators allege this injury was caused by a knife that was in the possession of the suspect at the time of the attack but has since been disposed of. The suspect is wanted to face charges including murder, manslaughter, perverting the course of justice, and possession of a bladed article.

Police investigation also uncovered a digital connection between the two men. A manual review of the victim's mobile phone revealed a message sent at 5:11pm, shortly before the incident. The message read, "Cl kash sounding cold on dis one." Police are aware that Adjei-Kyem operates under the nickname "Kash," establishing a direct link between the suspect and the victim prior to the fatal encounter.

Flight To Dubai And Extradition Process

Following the incident, Adjei-Kyem fled the United Kingdom. He boarded a flight to Dublin from Luton Airport on Saturday, merely hours after being named a suspect in the London murder probe. He subsequently attempted to board a further flight from Dublin to Dubai. However, UAE authorities intervened and returned him to Dublin, where he was taken into custody by Irish police.

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Adjei-Kyem resides at Gloucester Block in Tottenham, London. The High Court remand ensures he remains in custody while extradition proceedings are prepared. The next notional hearing is scheduled for early December, marking a critical step in the legal process to return him to the UK to face justice for the alleged homicide in a public park.