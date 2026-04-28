Dentist Assaults Neighbour Over Noise Dispute

A Dublin dentist pleaded guilty to assault causing harm after a violent altercation with his neighbour following a disagreement about noise. The incident involved threats, spitting, and punches, resulting in a fractured nose for the victim.

A Dublin dentist, Lutfi Hamuda, aged 54, has admitted to assaulting his neighbour following a dispute over noise levels. The incident, which occurred on July 5, 2021, involved Hamuda verbally threatening the injured party with violence, followed by a physical assault that resulted in a fractured nose requiring surgical intervention.

The case was heard at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where Hamuda pleaded guilty to assault causing harm. He has no prior criminal record. The court heard details of the altercation from Garda Lee Gorman, outlining how the incident unfolded after a period of tension between Hamuda and his neighbour regarding noise complaints.

The injured party was walking towards his car to retrieve his sunglasses when he observed Hamuda engaged in conversation with another neighbour, believing the discussion concerned him and his alleged noise disturbances. Hamuda then directly confronted the injured party, uttering threats including statements indicating intent to cause harm and even death. The injured party, anticipating a physical attack, turned to face Hamuda, who then attempted to punch him.

The victim successfully pushed Hamuda away, but was subsequently spat upon in the face. This was followed by two punches delivered to the side of his head and nose. The impact of the assault left the injured party deeply frightened, genuinely believing Hamuda’s threats of violence. Medical attention was sought, revealing a fractured nose that ultimately necessitated surgical repair.

Garda Gorman detailed the investigation, which included the acquisition of CCTV footage and a phone recording made by a witness neighbour. During questioning, Hamuda presented a conflicting account, claiming he was the victim of the assault and alleging the injured party was deliberately attempting to provoke him into a legal confrontation. A victim impact statement was submitted to the court, though its contents were not publicly read.

Defence counsel, Carol Doherty BL, highlighted subsequent interactions Hamuda had with the Gardaí stemming from difficulties with his landlord, but emphasized that he had relocated and there had been no further property-related issues. It was also acknowledged that Hamuda had previously filed noise complaints with the Gardaí and that a criminal conviction could potentially jeopardize his professional career as a dentist.

Ms. Doherty presented a letter of apology from Hamuda to the court, alongside a character reference and documentation verifying his educational qualifications. She explained that Hamuda arrived in Ireland from Libya in 2013 and expressed deep remorse for his actions, acknowledging a lack of maturity and admitting to experiencing mental distress in the year leading up to the incident. She further argued that the conviction could severely impact his ability to practice dentistry, causing significant stress and anxiety.

Counsel appealed for leniency, emphasizing Hamuda’s previously unblemished record. Judge Orla Crowe described the case as “inherently serious” and adjourned sentencing until July, requesting a probation report be prepared. Hamuda was remanded on continuing bail. The incident underscores the potential for escalation in neighbourly disputes and the serious consequences of resorting to violence.

The court will consider all factors, including Hamuda’s remorse, his background, and the impact of the conviction on his future, when determining the appropriate sentence. The case also highlights the importance of addressing mental health concerns and seeking constructive solutions to conflict resolution





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