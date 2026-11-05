Department of Education Pilot Projects Show Strong Potential for School Transport Integration

Preliminary analysis of 25 pilot projects reveals strong potential for integrating school and public transport services, supporting the Government's School Transport 2030 goals to accommodate 100,000 additional pupils.

A briefing report submitted by the Department of Education to the Dáil Public Accounts Committee indicates a strong potential for integrating school and public transport services. This conclusion is drawn from preliminary analysis of pilot projects carried out over the last two years across the country. The findings suggest that merging these two transport sectors could significantly enhance accessibility and efficiency for students and families.

Core Details of Integration Plan

School Transport 2030 outlines the Government's intention to expand access to the scheme so that an additional 100,000 pupils can be carried by 2030. This expansion aims to bring the total number of children and young people transported to 260,000. The implementation of this ambitious plan requires careful planning and will be subject to significant financial and resource considerations, as noted in the official document. A phased implementation of the review's recommendations began at the start of the 2024/2025 school year and is continuing through the 2026/27 school year.

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To facilitate this growth, a total of 25 pilots have been introduced and are currently being monitored by relevant authorities. An evaluation of the pilots in the 2025/2026 school year is currently under way, with preliminary analysis suggesting that the pilots demonstrate strong potential for integrating school and public transport services. The scale of the scheme is significant, and changes will take time to plan and implement due to the complexity of coordinating daily logistics for thousands of students.

Stakeholder Positions and Operational Challenges

The Department of Education report highlights ongoing issues with driver and vehicle shortages that complicate the expansion process. Integration with public service transport services is complex for a number of reasons, including ensuring that the specific needs of children are met safely and reliably. Given the volume and complexity of these challenges, the Department considers it prudent to implement the proposed scheme changes on a phased basis. This cautious approach aims to maintain a high-quality service to children while achieving value for money for the Exchequer.

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Proposed changes to eligibility criteria set out in the review of the scheme are expected to expand the numbers of students availing of transport. This expansion is intended to reduce reliance on individual car journeys to access education, thereby decreasing traffic congestion and environmental impact. The Department emphasizes that balancing the needs of students with fiscal responsibility requires a steady, monitored approach rather than a rapid overhaul of the existing system.

Real-World Impact on Numbers and Costs

Between the 2023/24 and 2024/25 school years, numbers on school transport services have increased from about 160,000 to 181,000. This increase includes about 2,000 pupils being facilitated across the 25 pilot project areas, contributing to the target of the projected additional 100,000 children to be accommodated on the mainstream scheme by 2030. At this point, the number of school-going children is declining, however, the prevalence of special educational need is increasing. Only 18 per cent of school pupils currently avail of the service, and hence there is significant room for growth despite demographic decline.

Currently, over 181,000 children and young people were transported daily in approximately 8,791 vehicles, across over 11,000 routes. These services connect students to almost 4,000 primary schools, post-primary schools, and special schools throughout the country. Of these pupils, over 130,000 meet the mainstream eligibility criteria and are provided with a place on school transport, while a further 50,000 non-eligible concessionary pupils were also facilitated. This represents an increase of 58 per cent in total journeys from 2020 to the current school year, marking a substantial shift in how students travel to education.

Financial Subsidies and Future Outlook

Although fees for using the school transport system are going up compared to recent years, the service remains heavily subsidised by the Exchequer. Restored fee levels in 2027 will still mean 92 per cent subsidisation of the service for primary school students and 75 per cent for post-primary students. This heavy subsidy structure underscores the Government's commitment to ensuring that transport costs do not become a barrier to education for families across the country.

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The financial commitment to the scheme has grown significantly in recent years. The expenditure on the scheme has more than doubled over a six-year period from over €200 million in 2018 to €537 million in 2025. This increase largely reflects the growth in the number of children being provided with a service, both on the mainstream and the special education services, alongside inflationary pressures associated with drivers and vehicles. As the pilot projects continue, these financial figures will likely evolve to accommodate the expanding user base and the complexities of integrating public transport networks.