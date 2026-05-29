Department of Justice Approves €9.2 Million in Funding for Shelbourne FC and Tolka Park Community Hub

The Department of Justice has approved €9.2 million in funding for Shelbourne FC and the Tolka Park Community Hub project. The funding is a significant boost for the club and the northside community, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the area.

The Department of Justice has approved €9.2 million in funding for Shelbourne FC and the Tolka Park Community Hub project. The windfall for the League of Ireland Premier Division club is the result of applications submitted under the former Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP).

The IIP, which closed to new applications in 2023, was an Irish-residency-by-investment scheme which allowed wealthy non-EEA individuals to seek Irish residency through significant charity donations or business investment. Independent TD for Dublin Bay North, Barry Heneghan, described the windfall for Shels and the club's locality as marking a major investment in the northside and a very positive day for the community.

The Tolka Park Community Hub will benefit not just the club itself, but the wider area through community access, disability inclusion programmes and opportunities for young people and families. Heneghan is especially delighted to see the continued focus on disability inclusion and groups such as Shelbourne Football for All. Facilities like this can make a real difference in people's lives and help ensure sport is open and accessible to everyone.

The funding is a significant boost for Shelbourne FC and the northside community, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the area. The project is a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives and the importance of investing in local communities. The Department of Justice's approval of the funding is a significant milestone for the project, and it is expected to pave the way for further development and growth in the area





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Shelbourne FC Tolka Park Community Hub Department Of Justice Immigrant Investor Programme Disability Inclusion

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