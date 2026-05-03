Dermot Bannon Navigates Celebrity Homes Amid Ireland’s Housing Crisis

Dermot Bannon returns with *Dermot Bannon’s Celebrity Super Spaces*, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the homes of Ireland’s famous personalities. Despite concerns about public perception during the housing crisis, Bannon emphasizes the show’s focus on design, personal stories, and intergenerational living rather than luxury.

Dermot Bannon returns to television with his latest series, * Dermot Bannon ’s Celebrity Super Spaces*, offering viewers an exclusive glimpse into the homes of Ireland ’s most recognizable personalities.

The show has already showcased the stylish Howth residence of Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews, the enchanting family home of jewelry designer Chupi Sweetman, and the unique living spaces of Ireland rugby star Andrew Porter and music producer Don Mescal. Despite the excitement surrounding the series, Bannon admits to feeling apprehensive about public perception, particularly in the context of Ireland’s ongoing housing crisis.

Bannon, a renowned architect, acknowledges the delicate balance between his passion for design and the broader societal issues at play. In an interview with RTÉ, he expressed his concerns, stating, *I don’t know where you can go, or what you can do with a house in a housing crisis that isn’t going to raise an eyebrow. I’m an architect, I design houses for a living, it’s what I do.

I design housing estates, I design small houses, I design, that’s what I do. * He emphasizes that his work is rooted in creativity and functionality, but he is acutely aware of the criticism that often accompanies such projects during a housing shortage.

*I go and see houses all the time, I love it, and I think an audience wants to see it, for lots of different reasons, for design, for voyeurism, for whatever their reason is, they enjoy it,* he adds, highlighting the multifaceted appeal of the show. Addressing the controversy head-on, Bannon clarifies that the featured homes were not selected based on extravagance or wealth. Instead, the focus was on the personal stories and memories embedded within each space.

*It wasn’t about money; it was about the collection of memories, like Don Mescal’s house. I loved Chupi’s house, they lived on one floor of their house, you know, and her mother lives downstairs, that’s intergenerational living,* he explains. He also points out that the series avoids showcasing *really expensive houses, and really expensive things,* aiming to strike a chord with viewers on a more relatable level.

Despite the challenges, Bannon remains committed to creating content that celebrates design and home life, even as he grapples with the broader implications of his work in a society facing housing challenges





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