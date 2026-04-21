Dermot Bannon reveals future plans to leave his renovated Dublin dream home

Celebrity architect Dermot Bannon discusses his long-term housing plans, his aversion to owning holiday homes, and his passion for travel ahead of his new show, Celebrity Super Spaces.

Renowned Irish architect and television personality Dermot Bannon has recently offered a candid look into his future living arrangements, revealing that he plans to vacate his dream home in Drumcondra, Dublin, despite the extensive and highly publicized renovation project he completed there just a few years ago. The house, a classic 1930s property, became a focal point of public interest when its complex transformation was documented on the hit series Room To Improve back in 2022.

During this ambitious project, Bannon added a substantial two-storey extension that effectively tripled the original footprint of the home. According to Bannon, the motivation behind this major undertaking was purely practical, as his growing family of three children required more space and individual bedrooms to flourish. However, he maintains a pragmatic view regarding the longevity of his tenure in the property. He stated that while the home currently serves his family needs perfectly, he envisions a future where the house becomes too large for their lifestyle. At that stage, he would prefer to see another family enjoy the space, while he and his partner transition into a smaller, more manageable property, a process he refers to as downsizing. Beyond his primary residence, Bannon shared his philosophy on property ownership, specifically addressing why he has consistently resisted the trend of purchasing a holiday home in warmer climates. Unlike many of his contemporaries, he finds the idea of being tethered to a single location for vacation purposes to be somewhat restrictive. He explained that owning a secondary property often creates a subconscious obligation to return to the same destination repeatedly, which contradicts his inherent desire for variety and adventure. For Bannon, the pressure to visit the same house in Spain, Portugal, or even within Ireland feels like an unnecessary limitation on his freedom. He views his penchant for discovery as a fundamental aspect of his personality, noting that his professional life has been enriched by the ability to travel extensively while filming his various architectural programs, such as Incredible Homes and Super Spaces. This professional exposure has only solidified his belief that he would rather spend his time exploring diverse cultures and environments than maintaining a static second home. Looking toward his personal definition of a perfect getaway, Bannon expressed a strong interest in the nomadic lifestyle associated with road travel. He revealed that his ultimate dream vacation would involve renting a camper van and embarking on a long-term journey across Europe. The appeal for him lies in the spontaneity of the experience, the ability to drive through small villages, bustling cities, and rural landscapes, and the freedom to change plans overnight based on his interests. While he acknowledged that the allure of a permanent holiday residence might increase as he reaches a more advanced age, he currently feels that there is far too much of the world left to see to settle down in one place. As he prepares to launch his latest television project, Celebrity Super Spaces, which premieres on Sunday, April 26 at 9.30pm on RTE One, Bannon continues to balance his expertise in architectural design with a restless spirit of exploration. In this new series, he will gain access to the private residences of various celebrities, offering viewers a unique glimpse into the domestic spaces of the famous and how they interact with their environments





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