Dermot Gilleece Launches New Book Featuring Unique Masters Stories

Former Irish Times golf correspondent Dermot Gilleece launches a new book of stories from his column. The text highlights unique tales from the Masters and interactions with golf legends like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

Dermot Gilleece has announced the upcoming release of a new literary work that compiles and expands upon his extensive career as a golf journalist. The book, titled Stories from the Golfing Log: Tales of Triumph, Tragedy and the 19th Hole, is set to be launched next week by Shay Smith. Smith serves as the former sports editor of the Evening Press and the past general secretary of the Golfing Union of Ireland, which is now known as Golf Ireland. This publication marks a significant return to the narrative roots of Gilleece's decades-long coverage of the sport for The Irish Times.

The Origin of the Augusta Ticket Miracle

The genesis of one of the most captivating anecdotes in the book traces back to the autumn of 1996, a period during which Gilleece was recovering in a bed at Blackrock Clinic following heart bypass surgery. During this recovery, he received a letter from a reader named Liam O'Doherty, who expressed a desperate desire to obtain two tickets to the Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. O'Doherty intended these tickets as a gift for his brother's 40th birthday. At that time, the event was five months past the conclusion of the 1996 tournament, which had been won by Nick Faldo, securing his third green jacket. Gilleece initially considered rejecting the request, noting that a feasible trip to Augusta typically required upwards of €10,000. However, lying in his recovery bed with nothing better to do, he decided to attempt a solution.

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Gilleece recalled Charlie Yates, a long-time member of Augusta National who had gained fame in Ireland for beating Cecil Ewing in the final of the 1938 British Amateur Championship at Royal Troon. Yates had also served in media communications for the Masters. Gilleece devised a plan for O'Doherty to write to Yates, leveraging this specific historical link between the American member and Irish golf. The strategy proved unexpectedly successful. O'Doherty connected with Yates, resulting in an invitation for himself and his brother Joe to attend the 1997 Masters. They attended as Yates's guests, a tournament famously won by Tiger Woods, and even enjoyed access to the exclusive Butler Cabin.

Expanding Historical Columns into Modern Narratives

While the O'Doherty story provides a dramatic opening hook, the book itself is rooted in Gilleece's professional history as the golf correspondent for The Irish Times from 1981 to 2001, and subsequently as the paper's golf editor from 2001 to 2002. The material originates from his weekly column, the Golfing Log. Gilleece did not simply reproduce these old logs verbatim. Instead, he revisited his favorite stories, expanding them to provide deeper context and insight. His goal is to connect with readers who followed his columns in the 1980s and 1990s, while also engaging a younger generation of golfers through updated and enhanced storytelling techniques.

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The narrative scope of the book extends beyond administrative miracles to include personal interactions with golf legends. A prominent chapter titled Garth and The Bear focuses on the Irish amateur Garth McGimpsey and the legendary Jack Nicklaus, widely known as The Golden Bear. McGimpsey earned the right to play in two Masters tournaments following his victory in the Amateur Championship at Royal Dornoch in 1985. This achievement was facilitated by the foresight of his father, Hal McGimpsey, who recognized Jack Nicklaus's particular interest in amateur players at Augusta National.

Personal Connections with Golfing Legends

The McGimpsey story illustrates the personal nature of Gilleece's reporting. In 1986, the year Nicklaus won his sixth Masters title, Hal McGimpsey wrote to the American champion to arrange a practice round. Nicklaus responded with a letter promising to meet Garth on the putting green at Augusta National. The invitation was presented to Garth on Christmas morning, and the two met approximately four months later for the scheduled practice session. This level of access highlights the unique environment of amateur golf during that era.

The connection between McGimpsey and Nicklaus continued even after the tournament concluded. Gilleece contacted McGimpsey for the book, during which the player shared a memorable post-tournament interaction. Roughly a week or ten days after returning home from Augusta, McGimpsey received a letter from Nicklaus. Despite the intense pressures and excitement of his historic win, Nicklaus found time to write to the young amateur. The letter was described as wonderful and warm, expressing Nicklaus's enjoyment of McGimpsey's company.

Attached to this correspondence was an enclosed cheque for four dollars. The note accompanying the payment expressed hope that it would not affect McGimpsey's amateur status. This small financial gesture underscored the respect Nicklaus held for the rules of amateurism while still acknowledging the shared experience. Gilleece uses these specific details to demonstrate the human side of golfing icons, moving beyond their statistical achievements to reveal their character. The book aims to preserve these fleeting moments of sportsmanship and personal connection that often go undocumented in official records.

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The launch of Stories from the Golfing Log represents more than a collection of memoirs. It serves as a curated archive of the cultural significance of golf in Ireland and its global reach. By highlighting events such as the 1997 Masters and the interactions with figures like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, Gilleece provides a comprehensive look at the sport's elite landscape. The inclusion of detailed accounts from figures like Cecil Ewing and Charlie Yates further enriches the historical tapestry of the game. Readers are offered a behind-the-scenes perspective that bridges the gap between casual fans and the intricate world of professional golf management and participation.