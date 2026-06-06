Dermot O'Leary's Top Irish Food Spots: From Dublin to Wexford

This Morning presenter Dermot O'Leary shares his favorite Irish dining destinations, including Matt the Thresher in Dublin and Mary Barry's in Wexford, plus his cherished Curracloe beach.

This Morning presenter Dermot O'Leary has named some of his favourite food spots in Ireland, including one pub-restaurant in Dublin which he always makes a beeline for.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, he said in no particular order, Mary Barry's in Wexford is definitely up there. Matt the Thresher in Dublin is a pub-restaurant I always make a beeline for. The establishment is an acclaimed family-run seafood bar and restaurant situated on Pembroke Street Lower. Taking its name from Irish literary figure Matt Donovan, the pub-restaurant garners glowing feedback.

It holds a rating of 4.4 stars on Tripadvisor based on nearly 3,000 reviews. One recent diner said the Thresher was a refresher. They added that the atmosphere was lively and it appears a popular spot for locals, which they like to find. They were in Dublin for one night and stumbled upon the restaurant.

A third diner said they really enjoyed their fish pie and seafood chowder there. There are lots of good options including some meat and vegetarian options. There are some more elaborate and tempting feast options that would make for a very special night out. Mary Barry's also has a 4.4 rating on Tripadvisor from almost 1,100 reviews.

The restaurant is renowned for its friendly atmosphere and fabulous locally sourced seafood. One recent guest said it didn't disappoint. It was exceptionally good. They had the Atlantic Sole with lemon and dill.

It melted in their mouth. One of the best meals they had on their trip. Discussing his top dining spots across Ireland, both the Republic and Northern Ireland, Dermot revealed his list. In no particular order, Mary Barry's in Wexford is definitely up there.

In Belfast, there's a restaurant called The Waterman and Matt the Thresher in Dublin is a pub-restaurant he always makes a beeline for. He also cannot not mention Lir in Coleraine. They filmed there with owners Stevie and Rebekah McCarry for the new series and it was probably the best meal they had - delicious top-to-tail fish.

There is one destination above all others that resonated deeply with him - Curracloe beach in County Wexford, situated roughly two to two and a half hours drive from Dublin. During an interview with the Guardian, when asked about his happiest place, Dermot responded: on Curracloe beach with his family in Wexford, circa 1980, after a swim. In a recent conversation with travel journalist Holly Rubenstein on The Travel Diaries podcast, Dermot expanded upon his affection for the beach.

He explained that it was Ireland, specifically Wexford, and these gorgeous beaches of Curracloe which are so indelible on him and so formative. It's banana sandwiches on the beaches, it's chocolate digestives. It's familiar and alien at the same time. The ice creams are a bit different, and the chocolate is a bit different and the crisps are a bit different.

He described the beach as a place that holds very strong memories from his childhood. The black sand and dunes are striking, and the water is bracing but refreshing. He often visits with his own family now, finding comfort in the same spots he loved as a child. The area is part of the Raven Nature Reserve, with walking trails and birdwatching opportunities.

Dermot also mentioned other favorite spots like the Hook Lighthouse in Wexford and the Wild Atlantic Way for its scenic drives. The food scene in Ireland, particularly in Dublin and Wexford, offers a mix of traditional and modern dishes, with seafood being a highlight. O'Leary's recommendations provide a taste of authentic Irish hospitality and cuisine





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dermot O'leary Irish Cuisine Dublin Restaurants Wexford Food Curracloe Beach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dublin to Face Stiff Competition in LIDL Ladies National Football League Division 1Teams in the LIDL Ladies National Football League Division 1 will face off in a series of matches, with Dublin, Kerry, Cork, Mayo, Kildare, Galway, and Tipperary all competing for the title. Each team will have a bye week to regroup, and the competition is expected to be fierce.

Read more »

Irish Designers Share Favorite Shopping Spots: Independent and Vintage StoresA compilation of go-to shopping spots from emerging Irish designers, highlighting independent and second-hand shops like Taippe, Cúpla Designs, Om Diva, Lucy's Lounge, Nine Crows, and 35 Vintage, as well as online platform Vinted.

Read more »

US supreme court backs generic drugmaker over Irish-American firm in patent caseDublin-based Amarin loses appeal over patent on its cardiovascular drug Vascepa

Read more »

WIN two VIP tickets to Taste of DublinWin two Häagen-Dazs VIP Suite tickets for the Sunday evening of Taste of Dublin plus attend one of SuperValu’s Specially Sourced Wine Tasting Sessi

Read more »