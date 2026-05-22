Derry City and St Patrick's Athletic Share the Points in a Tense Draw

Derry City and St Patrick's Athletic played out a scoreless draw at Celtic Park, extending Derry's winless streak to five matches. The match saw both teams create chances, with Derry having the better of the opportunities.

Derry City 's winless streak extended to five matches as they played to a scoreless draw with St Patrick's Athletic at Celtic Park . Tiernan Lynch's side, currently in sixth place, have drawn nine of their 18 league matches this season.

St Patrick's Athletic, who remain in second place, have now gone 11 points clear of Derry. Derry, playing without a recognized striker, had the best chances in the match, with Joseph Anang making a crucial save to deny Kevin dos Santos in the first half. Substitute Henry Rylah had a golden opportunity in stoppage time but missed the target.

James McClean, making his first appearance since his red card against Dundalk, was deployed in his familiar left wing position after recovering from a hip injury. Stephen Kenny also made two changes for St Patrick's Athletic, with Tom Grivosti replacing Sean Hoare and Darragh Nugent coming in for Barry Baggley. Derry dominated possession in the opening stages, with Dos Santos sending an inswinging cross that McClean's header went wide.

Anang made a brilliant save to deny Dos Santos, who was played through by Adam O'Reilly. McClean's corner was whipped into a packed six-yard box, but Conor Barr was unable to direct his header on target. Brandon Fleming's cross was met by James Olayinka, but his attempt was off target. Leavy ran from deep inside his own half and fired dangerously across the face of goal, but Ryan Edmondson couldn't reach it.

Fleming tried his luck from 25 yards, but it was straight into the hands of Anang. O'Reilly produced a quality cross towards the back post, but Olayinka's strike was off target. A four-minute delay due to a drone above the pitch caused referee Aaron O'Dowd to stop play. Eddie Beach played into the feet of Clarke, who turned it around the corner to O'Reilly to start a move for the home side.

The midfielder returned the pass and when Clarke burst into the box, he fired over the bar. Pat's sub Romal Palmer cut inside before laying the ball into the path of Kian Leavy, forcing a smart reaction save from Beach. Barry Cotter's long throw-in in the sixth minute of added time fell to Henry Rylah, but his volley was off target. Anang gathered the ball, and both teams settled for a point apiece.





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Derry City St Patrick's Athletic Draw Celtic Park League Soccer Match James Mcclean Joseph Anang Stephen Kenny

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