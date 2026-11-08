Derry City and Waterford Meet in the 2026 FAI Cup Final at Aviva Stadium

Derry City face Waterford in the FAI Cup final at Aviva Stadium, kick-off 3pm on RTÉ 2. Waterford seek their first trophy since 1980.

Derry City and Waterford meet in the FAI Cup final at Aviva Stadium, the showpiece of the domestic football calendar. Kick-off is at 3pm, and the action is live on RTÉ 2. The Club Orange Men's FAI Cup final is a novel decider, with the two clubs meeting at this stage of the competition for the very first time.

The match was marked as the final day of the Club Orange Men's FAI Cup, with a New Year greeting from The 42 at the start of its coverage. Emma Duffy is on liveblog duty for The 42, while David Sneyd is in situ at Aviva Stadium.

Also read Waterford FAI Cup Final Squad: A Blend of Global Football Heritage and Local Passion

Derry City and Waterford Starting Line-Ups

Derry City are set to start with Brian Maher in goal, protected by a back line of Cameron Dummigan, Jamie Stott, Patrick McClean and Brandon Fleming. Nick Twisk and Adam O'Reilly are named in midfield.

Darragh Burns, Eilis Chapman and Michael Duffy are also named in the Derry City starting eleven, with James Clarke completing the lineup. For Waterford, Stephen McMullan starts in goal, with Hayden Cann, John Mahon and Kevin Long in defence.

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Conan Noonan, Noah Mawene, Evan McLaughlin and Bernardo Pelxoto Couto make up the Waterford midfield. Jorgen Voilas is positioned ahead of them, with Pádraig Amond and Tommy Lonergan forming the forward pairing. The team sheets were supplied by David Sneyd of The 42.

Derry City and Waterford Cup Final Histories

Derry City are in their third FAI Cup final in five seasons. The club defeated Shelbourne in 2022 and lost to newly-relegated Drogheda United in 2024.

Waterford are looking to end a 46-year wait for the trophy. The club last won the competition in 1980, and its most recent final appearance came in 2004.

Derry's recent run of three finals in five seasons contrasts with Waterford's long wait for silverware. The meeting therefore pits a club that has returned to the decider often against one chasing its first win since 1980.

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What the FAI Cup Final Means for Both Clubs

A victory for Waterford would end a 46-year wait for the FAI Cup, and would be its first win since 1980. For Derry City, a win would add to a recent final record that already includes the 2022 victory over Shelbourne.

Supporters can follow the match live on RTÉ 2 from the 3pm kick-off. The 42 liveblog will provide ongoing updates from Aviva Stadium throughout the afternoon, with Emma Duffy providing the coverage and David Sneyd reporting from the stadium.

Because neither club has met the other at this stage before, the final offers a first head-to-head meeting in the showpiece of the domestic calendar. The result will decide which club lifts the Club Orange Men's FAI Cup trophy.