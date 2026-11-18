Derry City have appointed Stephen O'Donnell as their new manager after paying compensation to Bohemians, where he was assistant to Alan Reynolds. The 40-year-old replaces interim boss Mark Connolly, who led the club to the 2026 FAI Cup and Europa League qualification.

Derry City have appointed Stephen O'Donnell as their new manager. The Galway native leaves his role as assistant manager at Bohemians to take charge at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Derry paid compensation to Bohemians to release O'Donnell from a contract that ran until the end of 2027. The 40-year-old had been working as assistant coach to Alan Reynolds at Dalymount Park since losing his job as Dundalk manager in April 2024. O'Donnell takes over from director of football Mark Connolly, who guided the Candystripes to the 2026 FAI Cup and into next season's Europa League after replacing Tiernan Lynch as interim manager in August.

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Lynch left the role in early August after a poor run of form, amidst the deterioration of his relationship with James McClean, who has also since departed. Connolly turned things around and was in charge for Derry's recent FAI Cup final 1-0 win over Waterford.

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Derry Chairman Backs New Manager

Derry chairman Philip O'Doherty said: 'I know Stephen is very highly regarded within Irish football and it was vital that we were able to secure the services of someone with his knowledge and experience to the role of new manager. I trust that the players, staff and supporters of the club will get right behind Stephen in the coming weeks and months.

' In his two-and-a-half years at Bohemians, the north Dublin club qualified for Europe in back-to-back campaigns, finishing second in the Premier Division this year behind Shamrock Rovers. O'Donnell had combined his role at Bohs with that of being assistant manager of the Ireland U21 team under Jim Crawford.

A statement from Bohemians read: 'Bohemian FC can confirm that a compensation agreement has been reached that will see assistant manager Stephen O'Donnell leave the club to become first-team manager at Derry City. Having helped Bohemians to a league and cup double as a player in 2008, the former St Pats and Dundalk manager returned to Dalymount Park as assistant manager to Alan Reynolds in May 2024.

In the time since, he helped Bohs secure European football two seasons in a row, and we thank him for his service.

O'Donnell Previous Management Roles

' O'Donnell had two spells as a manager before this appointment. He led St Patrick's Athletic to the FAI Cup in 2021. Controversially, he returned to Dundalk as manager in December 2021, just days after guiding St Pat's to that cup success. He was later sacked after a poor spell with Dundalk.

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He went into coaching in 2019 immediately after finishing his playing career at Dundalk. Mark Connolly, Derry City's director of football, had been pursuing O'Donnell for some time. It will come as a huge wrench for Bohemians manager Alan Reynolds, who has praised O'Donnell's work on the training pitch. Connolly said: 'In all honesty I'm delighted that Stevie will be joining us as we start preparing for the 2027 season.

He has a fantastic CV both as a player and a coach and he knows this league inside out. I'm really looking forward to working with him and I firmly believe he is the right person to take this club forward.

Manager Family Relocates to Derry

' O'Donnell confirmed that his family will move to Derry ahead of the new season. He said: 'I realise that this is a job that you have to embrace completely and myself and my family will be moving to the city straight away. I'm looking forward to meeting the players and staff and I want all of us to embrace the identity of the city in our work.

That will mean working hard, playing on the front foot and doing everything we can to bring success to Derry. I also want to acknowledge the magnificent work that Mark Connolly has done in steering the team so successfully through the past few months. '