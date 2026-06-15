Derry City Face Tough Europa League Path as Unseeded Team

Derry City must overcome a seeded opponent in the Europa League first qualifying round, with potential ties against Ferencvaros, Qarabag, Sheriff Tiraspol, Dinamo Kiev, Hajduk Split, or CSKA Sofia. Defeat would drop them to the Conference League.

Derry City face a daunting path in the 2025/26 Europa League after being placed among the unseeded teams in the first qualifying round draw. The Candystripes, who finished fourth in the League of Ireland Premier Division last season, must overcome one of six seeded opponents to advance.

Among the potential foes are Ferencvaros of Hungary, a club recently linked with Irish legend Robbie Keane, who served as their assistant manager. Ferencvaros were runners-up in the Hungarian top flight last season.

Other seeded sides include Qarabag from Azerbaijan, a dominant force in their domestic league and regulars in European group stages; Sheriff Tiraspol from Moldova, famous for their shock victory over Real Madrid in the 2021/22 Champions League; Dinamo Kiev from Ukraine, perennial contenders despite the challenges of playing amid war; Hajduk Split from Croatia, one of the Balkan giants with a fervent fanbase; and CSKA Sofia from Bulgaria, a historic club with 31 national titles. Derry's European journey in recent years has been mixed.

In the 2024/25 campaign, they suffered a humiliating defeat to Bruno's Magpies from Gibraltar in the Conference League first qualifying round, losing 2-1 on aggregate. That result was a stark contrast to the previous season, when they reached the third qualifying round of the Conference League. In 2023/24, they eliminated HB Torshavn from the Faroe Islands with a narrow 1-0 aggregate win, then stunned KuPS from Finland 5-4 on aggregate before falling to Tobol of Kazakhstan on penalties.

Looking further back, Derry's most memorable European run came in 2006 when they defeated Swedish side Gothenburg and Scottish minnows Gretna to reach the first round proper of the UEFA Cup. There, they faced Paris Saint-Germain, losing 2-0 on aggregate but earning plaudits for their gritty performances. The stakes are high for this season's qualifying campaign.

If Derry City manage to upset their seeded opponent in the first round, they will advance to the second qualifying round of the Europa League. However, defeat would drop them into the unseeded pool for the second qualifying round of the Conference League, where they would face another tough task to reach the group stages. Manager Ruaidhrí Higgins has emphasized the need for discipline and tactical awareness against superior opponents, drawing on the team's experience from previous European ties.

The draw is scheduled for next week, and fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome, hoping for a favorable matchup that could spark a memorable run. Derry's last European group stage appearance remains a distant dream, but with determination and a bit of luck, they could write a new chapter in the club's history





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