Derry City's Historic Return to Celtic Park Draws Record Crowd

Derry City welcomed Shamrock Rovers to Celtic Park, the home of Derry GAA, for the first soccer match at the venue since 1943, attracting a bumper attendance of 7,104. A goal from Michael Clarke secured a 1-0 victory for Derry, ending Rovers' winning run and marking a memorable occasion for the club and its supporters.

A remarkable atmosphere enveloped the League of Ireland match as Derry City hosted Shamrock Rovers at the historic Celtic Park , the home of Derry GAA.

A staggering 7,104 spectators, including approximately 200 Rovers supporters, attended the game – the largest home crowd Derry City has seen in over three decades. This marked the first soccer match at the ground since 1943, a significant moment for both clubs and the local community. Derry City, having recently established a training base at the GAA’s Centre of Excellence in Owenbeg, showcased a strong connection with their GAA neighbours.

The occasion was steeped in nostalgia, with Tifo banners honouring the late Ryan McBride and record goalscorer Mark Farren adorning the College Field Terrace. The match itself saw a vibrant pre-game atmosphere, complete with a fan zone featuring live music, face painting, and a beer truck, culminating in a pyrotechnic display as the teams entered the pitch to the sound of Derry’s anthem, “Teenage Kicks.

” Despite concerns about the pitch condition following a recent Ulster Senior Football Championship game, the game delivered a memorable result for the home side. A first-half strike from Michael Clarke secured a 1-0 victory for Derry City, ending Rovers’ three-match winning streak and displacing them from the top of the league. The club offered affordable ticket prices, including a £10 option for the Bluebell Terrace End and family packages, contributing to the impressive turnout.

The game was a tightly contested affair, with both sides creating opportunities. Shamrock Rovers came close early on, but a shot from Greene went wide. Derry City’s Barry Cotter displayed skillful dribbling but his shot didn’t trouble the goalkeeper. Clarke’s goal, a result of a corner kick and a fortunate deflection, proved to be the decisive moment.

The second half saw both goalkeepers called into action, with Ed McGinty making a particularly stunning save to deny O’Reilly’s free-kick. Despite late pressure from Rovers, Derry City held on for the win, marking a significant occasion in their history and strengthening their position in the league. The victory was Derry’s second consecutive win and only their third home win of the season, a testament to their growing form and the positive impact of their new home





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Derry City Shamrock Rovers League Of Ireland Celtic Park Derry GAA Soccer Football Attendance Michael Clarke

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