Derry City’s Temporary Move and Premier Division Fixtures

Derry City will play at Celtic Park while their new pitch is installed, facing Shamrock Rovers. Other Premier Division matches include St Patrick’s Athletic vs Bohemians, Shelbourne vs Drogheda United, and Waterford vs Galway United. Injury updates and match previews are included.

Derry City faces a temporary relocation from their Ryan McBride Brandywell home due to the removal of their artificial surface and the ongoing installation of a new state-of-the-art pitch.

This means the Candystripes will host Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers at the Derry GAA stadium, Celtic Park, with hopes for a large crowd. Other Premier Division fixtures see St Patrick’s Athletic welcoming Bohemians in a match expected to be fully attended at Richmond Park. Shelbourne will play host to Drogheda United, while Waterford seeks their first win of the season against Galway United.

Bohemians boss Alan Reynolds has a fully fit squad available, including Adam McDonnell after a one-game ban, and emphasizes the need to convert chances after a six-game winless streak. St Patrick’s Athletic receives positive injury news with Sean Hoare and Ronan Boyce returning to fitness. Jon Daly, Waterford’s manager, anticipates a tough match against Galway United, acknowledging John Caulfield’s managerial experience and the quality of Galway’s players.

Caulfield, in turn, expects a difficult game at Waterford, noting their historically tight contests. Drogheda United faces a significant number of absentees, including Scott Brady, Owen Lambe, and several others, making their trip to Tolka Park challenging against Shelbourne. Shelbourne’s Joey O’Brien reports positive progress in the recovery of Milan, Mipo, and Odhran, hoping for their return within the next few weeks.

Shamrock Rovers receives a boost with Dan Cleary and Dylan Watts returning to training, while Lee Grace may also feature, pending a fitness test for Matt Healy. Derry City will be without Michael Duffy, and James McClean is doubtful. Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch is eager to have the home crowd’s support at Celtic Park, believing it will be a significant advantage.

Predictions lean towards a home win for St Patrick’s Athletic and Shelbourne, a draw between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers, and a home win for Waterford





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