Derry City vs Waterford FC: Injury-time Rylah goal denies Waterford a win

Derry City snatched a 2–2 draw at the RSC against Waterford FC in a thrilling contest. Substitute Henry Rylah's injury-time goal denied Waterford a valuable victory.

Waterford 2 Derry City 2 Adrian Flanagan reports from the RSC A DRAMATIC INJURY-TIME equaliser from substitute Henry Rylah denied Waterford FC a valuable victory as Derry City snatched a 2–2 draw at the RSC in a contest the hosts had done enough to win.

The game endured an early delay following a clash of heads that forced Luke Heeney off for a period, and Derry nearly capitalised instantly. Michael Duffy’s inswinging free found Jamie Stott unmarked just six yards out, but the defender somehow side-footed over with the goal at his mercy. Waterford responded and carved out a gilt-edged opportunity on 17 minutes.

Tommy Lonergan intercepted a loose back pass from Adam O’Reilly and raced through on goal, but Ed Beach stood tall to block the striker’s effort. Derry punished that miss two minutes later. James Clarke found space down the left and cut the ball back to Kevin Dos Santos, whose effort took a deflection to wrong-foot Stephen McMullan and nestle in the net for 1–0.

The visitors pushed for a second, and there were strong penalty claims when Clarke went down under John Mahon’s challenge, but referee Daryl Carolan waved play on. Waterford’s best first-half chance fell late on when Padraig Amond latched onto Dean McMenamy’s pass, only for Beach to produce another smart save. The hosts emerged with greater purpose after the break.

Lonergan fired wide after being picked out by Amond, while Hayden Cann’s header from Will Johnson’s cross lacked the power to trouble Beach. Their pressure eventually told in the 59th minute. From Conan Noonan’s corner, Mahon was caught by a high boot from James Olayinka, and Lonergan stepped up to drive the penalty past Beach for the equaliser. Waterford continued to dominate.

Mahon narrowly missed with a towering header from another Noonan delivery, while a Johnson long throw almost forced an own goal as Stott headed toward his own net, only for Barry Cotter to clear off the line. The breakthrough that put the hosts in front arrived on 81 minutes. Lonergan knocked down a pass to Benny Couto, whose superb cross found Kevin Long arriving perfectly to power an unstoppable header into the net and put the Blues 2–1 ahead.

It appeared to be enough for Graham Coughlan’s side, who had controlled the second half, but Derry struck with virtually the last action. Brandon Fleming delivered a cross from the left, and Rylah rose at the back post to head beyond McMullan, rescuing a point and breaking Waterford’s hearts. WATERFORD FC: McMullan; Houston (McMenamy 25), Long, Mahon, Cann, Couto; Johnson, Heeney, Noonan (Voilas 86); Lonergan (Barrett 90), Amond.

DERRY CITY: Beach; Cotter, Barr, Stott, Fleming; Dos Santos (Dummigan 70), Olayinka, O’Reilly, Duffy (Markey 82); Clarke (Rylah 82), Akinyemi (Thomas 59). Referee: Daryl Carolan. Attendance: 1,656





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Derry City Waterford FC RSC Injury-Time Goal Draw Thrilling Contest

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