Derry City Win FAI Cup Final With Burn's 69th Minute Goal

Derry City defeat Waterford 1-0 to claim the FAI Cup thanks to Darragh Burns' decisive strike, ending a turbulent season for Patrick McClean's side.

Derry City claimed the FAI Cup trophy with a 1-0 victory over Waterford at the Aviva Stadium, secured by a decisive goal from Darragh Burns in the 69th minute. The win capped a remarkable turnaround for the club, transforming what had been described as a nightmare season into a celebratory homecoming for the supporters.

Burns Decisive Strike Secures Victory

The match remained deadlocked at 0-0 for much of the contest until Darragh Burns, who had returned from his second stint in England last July, capitalized on a sliding-door moment to break the deadlock. The 24-year-old winger received the ball on the right flank, turned onto his preferred left foot, and eased past Waterford defenders Benny Couto and Evan McLaughlin before finishing low past goalkeeper Stephen McMullan. Notably, Derry manager Mark Connolly had initially signaled for Burns to be substituted, with Kevin Dos Santos ready to enter, but the player remained on the pitch long enough to deliver the winning moment.

Also read Waterford and Derry City meet in FAI Cup final at Aviva Stadium

Brothers Share Stadium Dreams and Defense

Patrick McClean delivered a towering man-of-the-match performance at the heart of Derry's defense, successfully neutralizing the prolific Waterford striking partnership of Podge Amond and Tommy Lonergan. McClean, who returned to Derry City alongside his older brother James, had dreamed of lifting the FAI Cup together at the Aviva Stadium, though James was unable to share the lift due to circumstances not detailed in the immediate report. Instead, Patrick found solace in securing the clean sheet and the title, noting that Derry has been built on resilience and that he envisioned lifting the trophy in front of the Guildhall the following day.

Waterford Midfield Dominance Fails to Break Down

Waterford controlled large portions of the game through their dominant midfielders, Noah Mawene and Evan McLaughlin, who were the difference between the sides in terms of possession and structure. Manager Graham Coughlan, who replaced Jon Daly in May, had established a lethal transition game relying on quick out-balls to Norwegian winger Jorgen Voilas to allow strikers Lonergan and Amond to run off each other. The pair shared 36 goals between them, and their 37th appeared imminent, but Derry's defense, anchored by McClean and Jamie Stott, refused to buckle under the pressure of Waterford's set-piece accuracy and long-range efforts.

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Flares and Delay Highlight Fan Passion

Passion from the Derry ultras erupted after the goal, with fans raining red flares onto the pitch down the north end of Lansdowne Road. The lack of visibility forced referee Kevin O'Sullivan to pause the match for a water break, a fitting interruption for a goal that was decided against the run of play. Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the situation as the match resumed. Derry manager Mark Connolly emphasized that words mean nothing and that actions are what matter, urging the team to bounce into the next season with the ambition to challenge for the league title.

Substitutions and Final Moments

Kevin Dos Santos finally replaced Darragh Burns in the 77th minute, eight minutes after the winner was scored, while Michael Duffy struggled to find freedom down the left flank against the marauding Noah Mawene. Waterford captain Benny Couto had earlier scored a controversial goal disallowed for offside, and Conan Noonan missed the club's only other clear-cut opportunity by shooting straight at goalkeeper Brian Maher. The former Republic of Ireland under-21 goalkeeper, who has struggled with a wrist injury all season, looked uncertain during early Waterford pressure but held firm to preserve the lead for Derry City until the final whistle.