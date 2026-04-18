Derry Dominates Antrim to Secure Ulster Championship Semi-Final Berth, but Finishing Needs Polish

Derry secured their place in the Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-finals with a convincing victory over Antrim. While the scoreline reflected Derry's superiority, their attacking performance was marred by a significant number of missed scoring opportunities, raising concerns about their clinical finishing ahead of tougher upcoming matches. Shane McGuigan and Lachlan Murray were standout performers for Derry, showcasing exceptional skill and drive throughout the game.

Derry has firmly established their presence in the semi-final stage of the Ulster Senior Football Championship, achieving this milestone through a commanding victory against Antrim. The margin of victory, however, belies the potential for an even more substantial win, as Derry demonstrated a degree of profligacy in front of the posts that will require immediate attention.

From the outset, Antrim struggled to impose themselves on the game, offering little in terms of attacking threat for the majority of the seventy minutes. Their sole moment of significant attacking impact came early on, with Niall Burns converting a well-taken goal. Following this brief flicker of ambition, Antrim largely retreated into a defensive posture, contributing to a somewhat subdued and even dreary opening period of the contest.

Derry, conversely, possessed a surplus of quality in their attacking unit, proving to be far too potent for their opponents. The attacking prowess of Shane McGuigan and Lachlan Murray was particularly evident throughout the match. McGuigan consistently demonstrated his exceptional ability from dead-ball situations, accumulating a notable tally of scores from well-executed set-plays. His accuracy and composure under pressure were a constant thorn in Antrim's side.

Murray, operating as a corner forward, was a relentless menace for the entire duration of the game. His sharpness and willingness to engage in physical contests around the middle of the park were noteworthy. He was not afraid to get his hands dirty, actively participating in the gritty exchanges that often define Gaelic football matches, and his work rate was a significant factor in Derry's control of the game.

Despite the clear dominance exhibited by Derry and the ease with which they created scoring chances, the story of the day was undeniably their wastefulness in front of goal. A significant number of gilt-edged opportunities were squandered, moments where a more clinical side would have capitalized with greater efficiency. This lack of precision in finishing is a critical area that Derry must address if they are to recapture the formidable form that characterized their successful 2022 and 2023 campaigns. As they progress to the more challenging stages of the championship, the ability to convert chances into scores will be paramount. The semi-final clash will undoubtedly present a sterner test, and a repeat of this profligacy could prove costly.

Fans eager to follow the team's journey and stay abreast of all the latest developments in the Ulster Championship can sign up for our dedicated sport newsletter, ensuring they receive the most up-to-date news, headlines, and in-depth analysis directly to their inbox.

The commitment to improving their finishing will be a key narrative as Derry vies for further silverware. The quality of their overall play suggests they have the potential to go all the way, but the conversion rate needs a significant uplift to match their ambitions and the expectations of their supporters. The semi-final awaits, and the echoes of missed chances will surely serve as a potent reminder of the improvements needed.





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Gaelic Football Ulster Championship Derry GAA Antrim GAA Semi-Final

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