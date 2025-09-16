Desperation as 15-Day Search for Missing Boy in Ireland Yields No Results

The heart-wrenching search for a missing boy, presumed dead, in County Dublin enters its 15th day with no trace of his remains found. Gardai are reviewing the possibility of extending the search while questioning the boy's mother and father for more information. The young boy vanished four years ago, and his case has taken a tragic turn.

An extensive search operation for a missing boy presumed dead in north County Dublin has entered its 15th day with no sign of his remains. The boy, who would be around seven years old now, has not been seen in four years. The search began on September 2nd following an alert from the child's mother to Gardai , Ireland 's national police force. She indicated the location where she claimed he was buried on a site near her apartment.

Authorities cordoned off the area, embarking on a meticulous search, but despite clearing a substantial portion, including a specific area pointed out by the mother, the missing boy's remains have not yet been found. Sources close to the investigation reveal that Gardai are considering extending the search if no significant breakthrough is made in the coming days.Meanwhile, the mother continues to be questioned informally by Gardai this week, as investigators seek more detailed information about the boy's disappearance and the precise location where he was buried. Sources state that while the mother has been cooperating, the informal questioning will continue. The boy's father, who currently resides in Brazil, is also being interviewed informally by phone. The perplexing case came to light in late August during a routine child allowance payment check. Authorities raised concern when the school named by the mother denied the boy's enrollment.Further inquiries revealed a chilling narrative. The parents, both Irish, allege the boy died in his sleep from natural causes and that they panicked, secretly burying him by hand in a shallow grave in nearby marshy land. Last week, the Irish Mirror reported how the child was changed from his pyjamas into his daytime clothes after his death and kept in the apartment for a full 24 hours before being buried. His cherished teddy bear, a gift from his foster parents, was placed with him in the grave. The boy had been given up for adoption but was later returned to his parents by Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, after they were allocated an apartment by Fingal County Council. It is understood that Tusla's involvement with the boy ceased once he was returned to his parents in 2020. Gerardine Mulvey, Irish Mirror stated, 'There's no sign of anything belonging to the little boy in the apartment, not even a toy or clothes,' highlighting the disturbing lack of evidence of the boy's life within the home. Gardai believe the child was wrapped in a blanket and placed in a rucksack before being carried to his burial site. Security sources have confirmed that the Gardai are 'certain the child existed but that the child is now dead'. They are currently working on the assumption that the boy is buried on the land, but there are growing fears that wild animals in the area may have disturbed his remains





