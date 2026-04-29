Destiny Vaughan Ayo: Empowering Survivors Through Storytelling and Innovation

Destiny Vaughan Ayo, founder of Mind The Gap Ireland, discusses winning the eir VIP Power of Women Tech & Innovation Award and the importance of supporting survivors of sexual violence through safe storytelling and accessible resources.

Destiny Vaughan Ayo, founder of Mind The Gap Ireland (MTGI), has been recognized with the Tech & Innovation Award at the eir VIP Power of Women Awards 2025.

MTGI, which began as an idea in Ayo’s bedroom during her first year of university in 2019, provides a safe space for survivors of sexual violence to share their stories and access support. Ayo expressed her shock and gratitude for the award, emphasizing its significance for often-overlooked female entrepreneurs and startups in Ireland.

She highlighted the importance of recognition in fueling continued effort and the value of the community fostered by the eir VIP Publishing Power of Women Awards, particularly in combating the loneliness often experienced by female founders. Ayo detailed how the connections made through the awards event have provided invaluable guidance, advice, and support, something she wished she had access to earlier in her journey as a young founder.

Starting MTGI at just 19 and 20, she found herself navigating a serious issue with limited peer support. The award has opened doors to relationships with experienced and inspiring women, offering mentorship and shaping her both professionally and personally. The core mission of MTGI revolves around the power of storytelling, providing survivors with a non-judgmental platform to share their experiences.

Ayo shared deeply rewarding outcomes, including survivors reaching out to share that MTGI was the first place they felt safe enough to disclose their trauma and seek help. This reinforces MTGI’s purpose: to empower survivors to heal on their own terms. Ayo underscored the critical role of reliable connectivity in ensuring access to support for survivors, emphasizing the fragility of the moment when someone finally reaches out for help.

MTGI aims to be a readily available resource, and connectivity is essential to fulfilling that mission. The increased platform provided by the award will allow MTGI to reach more individuals in need. Ayo’s journey demonstrates the power of perseverance, community, and a commitment to creating a meaningful impact. She believes that by providing a safe space and amplifying survivor voices, MTGI can contribute to a future where healing is accessible to all who have experienced sexual violence.

The award serves as a validation of the work done and a catalyst for continued growth and outreach, ultimately aiming to break the silence surrounding sexual violence and empower survivors to reclaim their narratives





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Female Entrepreneurship Sexual Violence Support Storytelling Mind The Gap Ireland Eir VIP Power Of Women Awards

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