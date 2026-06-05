Determined Student Momin Bari Balances Rigorous Study and Family Expectations in Pursuit of College Dream

Momin Bari, a young Leaving Cert student who skipped Transition Year, studies six to ten hours daily to gain admission to UCD's business programme. His father's unfulfilled college dream motivates him, and he balances higher-level subjects with French to meet requirements. He also feels responsible for setting an example for his younger siblings.

Momin Bari is a determined Leaving Certificate student who has chosen an ambitious academic path. At an age younger than most of his peers, he is sitting the exams without having taken Transition Year, a decision that has intensified his study routine .

He dedicates between six to ten hours each day to his books, waking up early and maintaining a disciplined schedule to ensure he is well-rested and nourished. His goal is to secure a place in University College Dublin's competitive business programme, either in Economics and Finance or Commerce. His motivation is deeply personal: his father never attended college, and Momin wants to fulfill his father's dream of experiencing university life.

To meet the entry requirements for his desired course, Momin is studying seven higher-level subjects plus French at ordinary level, which he takes outside of school. His favourite subjects are Business and History, but he is most worried about Mathematics. Despite his concerns, he is taking higher-level maths to earn bonus points, a strategic move that he believes is crucial for his application. He has been attending grinds in maths, which have boosted his confidence.

Previously weak in the subject, he now understands that putting in the hours is essential for improvement. His study routine is complemented by occasional football games and study sessions with a friend via video call, where they keep their cameras on but microphones muted, providing mutual motivation. Momin comes from a household where exams are a double affair, as his younger sister is sitting the Junior Cycle.

As the eldest sibling, he feels a strong sense of responsibility to set a positive example. He believes that his performance in the Leaving Cert will influence the expectations and efforts of his younger siblings. To maintain focus, he has paused his gym membership since May, sacrificing a regular activity that he enjoyed for many years.

Despite the intensity, he remains committed to his goals, understanding that the effort he puts in now will pave the way for his future and honor his father's unfulfilled aspirations. The pressure is immense, but Momin is resolute, driven by a blend of personal ambition and family legacy





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Leaving Certificate Study Routine Family Expectations College Admission Student Motivation

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