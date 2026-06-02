Devastated Family Mourns Qayyum Balogun, 21, Stabbed to Death in Dublin Club Attack

Family members of Qayyum Balogun, a 21-year-old computer science student, share heartfelt memories and demand justice after he was fatally stabbed in a suspected targeted assault at a Dublin club. Described as quiet, friendly, and ambitious, Qayyum's death has left his community in shock.

Qayyum Balogun , a 21-year-old computer science student, was brutally stabbed to death in a suspected targeted attack at a club on Grafton Street in Dublin.

His mother, Teslimot Balogun, described him as a quiet, good-natured, and friendly young man who did not cause trouble. She recounted finding his body at St. James' Hospital early Monday morning. Qayyum's stepmother, Loveth Patrick, called him a gentle, calm, and sweet soul, emphasizing that he was not involved in any gangs and worked at a local Burger King. She expressed shock and repeatedly called for justice.

Padraig McGovern, principal of Qayyum's former college, praised him as ambitious, successful in his studies, and a credit to his family and community. The entire community is in shock and disbelief over the tragic loss of a young man with a promising future





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Qayyum Balogun Dublin Stabbing Grafton Street Assault Justice Student Murder

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