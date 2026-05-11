Devastating Fire at Nomac Productions Warehouse in Waterford

Explains the catastrophic fire at Nomac Productions warehouse due to asbestos-containing materials, its extent, and the consequences for the theatre, film and TV sectors.

Waterford The Nomac Productions warehouse, in what is now known as the Tycor Business Centre, contained more than 50,000 costumes extensively used in the theatre, film and TV sectors.

Irish sisters in Miami: Weight-loss drugs have changed our plastic surgery business Who is the richest person in the Seanad? The smart money is on this man On the company's Facebook page, MacCann wrote that the fire 'has caused devastation to Nomac Productions that has left our building in ruins.

' She said the costumes included items handmade by the company and historical clothing, held memories from all the times they had been worn. 'We are simply devastated. We don't yet know what this means for Nomac Productions, and we will be figuring out those steps over the coming weeks. We know that this will be as confusing and scary for us as it is for all of you,' she said.

The costumes were leased to local theatre companies, pantomimes in Dublin and television and film productions. Meanwhile, other local business owners were counting the cost of the fire. Andrew Hepburn, founder of DG Foods, a wholesale supplier to restaurants and cafes, said it had resulted in a 'lifetime's work down the drain in minutes.

' Paul Hearne, owner of the Celtic Warrior Martial Arts Club, said he feared his business had been lost. He said he was afraid the floor mats, which cost between €4,000 and €5,000, had been destroyed along with kick-shields, focus-mitts and uniforms. The Old Jute Factory, which once employed 600 people in Waterford city, closed in December 1974. It opened as a business park in 1999.

The fire broke out close to Walsh Park, where the Munster hurling championship game between Waterford and Cork was coming to an end, with large flames visible. Fire investigators found the asbestos-containing materials in the debris. Some debris may have been deposited on surrounding footpaths and roadways





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Nomac Productions Fire Warehouse Waterford TYCOR BUSINESS CENTRE Costumes Asbestos-Containing Materials Small And Medium Sized Enterprises Walsh Park Munster Hurling Championship Game Irish Sisters In Miami Weight-Loss Drugs Have Changed Our Plastic Sur Who Is The Richest Person In The Seanad? The Smart Money Is On This Man Costumes Were Leased To Local Theatre Companie Pantomimes In Dublin TV And Film Productions Andrew Hepburn Paul Hearne Ash Of Ruin Soot Particles

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