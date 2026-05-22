Devastating Road Accident Claims Life of 16-Year-Old, Leaves 3rd Person Critically Injured in Antrim

The latest tragedy came as the Faulkner family continues to reel from the heartbreaking deaths of their siblings Scarlett and Jason within days of each other, following severe injuries sustained in alleged roadside confrontations.

Christopher Faulkner was involved in a severe road traffic collision that left him critically injured, due to which he has been scheduled for surgery at Temple Street Children's Hospital today, after being transferred from Belfast Hospital to Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin.

The grim incident resulted in the loss of Callum Hutchinson's life, a 16-year-old boy from Borrisokane, Tipperary, who was also travelling in the same vehicle. Additionally, the driver of the second vehicle, a 29-year-old man, has been charged with several offenses, including the offense of causing death by dangerous driving. The Faulkner family from Longpavement, Limerick, is facing the burden of their siblings Scarlett and Jason Faulkner's untimely deaths, which had taken place within days of each other.

Scarlett (28) died in Cork University Hospital, three weeks after she was severely injured in an alleged roadside assault on March 21, in Birdhill, Co Tipperary, where her brother Jason (34) died just two days after her funeral on Sunday, April 19. The incident caused pain to the family, who asked the public for prayers and support in connection to the situation.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman are being held for questioning in relation to the assault on Scarlett Faulkner on March 21. The teenager is charged with assault causing serious harm, whereas the woman is charged with violent disorder, reckless endangerment, and two counts of burglary





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Road Accident Tragic Deaths Serious Injuries Roadside Assault Death By Dangerous Driving

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