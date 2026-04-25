Developer Terrorized Teenagers with Saw in Sligo Business Park Assault

Cathal O’Connor, 40, pleaded guilty to assaulting three 13-year-old boys in a brutal attack involving threats with a saw, choking, and repeated violence. His co-accused, Simon Cavanagh, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment. The victims are suffering lasting psychological trauma.

A harrowing incident unfolded at the Northwest Business Park in Collooney, Sligo , on March 18th, 2024, where a developer, Cathal O’Connor, subjected three 13-year-old boys to a brutal and terrifying assault.

The ordeal, lasting approximately 48 minutes, began when the youths were discovered in vacant cabins within the business park. After some minor property damage by others, O’Connor confronted the boys, immediately resorting to violence. He aggressively grabbed them, slamming them against walls and repeatedly choking and punching them while issuing chilling threats, including declarations of intent to kill and inflict grievous bodily harm.

The court heard evidence detailing O’Connor’s escalating brutality, including the use of a saw, which he held against the neck and legs of one of the boys, explicitly threatening to dismember and murder him. The assault continued with the arrival of O’Connor’s co-accused, Simon Cavanagh, who participated in the false imprisonment of the boys and the confiscation of their mobile phones. O’Connor’s violence extended to throwing one boy onto a table, pinning him down, and continuing the assault.

He then threatened Cavanagh, asking which limb to sever with the saw. The victims described being in a state of complete fear for their lives, with one boy recounting the lasting trauma of having a saw held to his neck. The incident was partially captured on CCTV and reportedly filmed by a woman in O’Connor’s car. Cavanagh also brought a third boy to the scene, who was then violently punched by O’Connor, resulting in head injuries and significant bleeding.

The boys sustained various physical injuries, including black eyes, scratches, and bruises, and were ultimately warned not to report the incident to the authorities. The long-term psychological impact on the victims is profound. Now aged 15, the boy who endured the saw threat testified in court, stating the assault left him with persistent nightmares, panic attacks, and a constant sense of sadness. The other two victims also reported experiencing ongoing trauma, including nightmares, poor sleep, anxiety, and flashbacks.

O’Connor expressed remorse, claiming the incident was “completely out of character,” and offered to pay each boy €35,000 in compensation. Cavanagh also issued an apology. Judge Keenan Johnson described the evidence as “hugely distressing” and a “traumatic and horrifying” experience for the victims, adjourning sentencing until May 1st. The case highlights the severity of the assault and the lasting damage inflicted upon these young individuals, raising concerns about the potential for further violence and the importance of protecting vulnerable youth





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Assault Violence Sligo Ireland Teenagers Saw Threats False Imprisonment Trauma Court

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brighton Beach Rape: Three Men Convicted in 'Callous' AttackIbrahim Alshafe, Abdulla Ahmadi, and Karin Al-Danasurt have been found guilty of raping a woman on Brighton beach after a 'cynical, predatory and callous' attack. The court heard details of the horrific assault and the victim's testimony.

Read more »

Number of people working past age 65 rises by almost a third in three yearsTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Syringe man tried to rob 2 Paddy Power offices and Spar shop within five minutesThe employee of Paddy Powers saw that O’Toole had an uncapped syringe in his hand and pressed the emergency alarm

Read more »

Prince Harry's three-word response on plane which left woman in floods of happy tearsJustine Parkhurst was in tears on the plane from Sydney as she grieved her nan, whose funeral she had just attended, when she noticed the Duke of Sussex was sat next to her.

Read more »

Man attempted to rob three shops on Dublin street in less than five minutes, court hearsTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Edmondson Brace Sends St Patrick’s Athletic to League SummitRyan Edmondson’s two goals propel St Patrick’s Athletic to the top of the Premier Division table with a 3-1 victory over Bohemians at Richmond Park. A thrilling encounter saw an early goal from Bohemians’ Markuss Strods quickly overturned by a determined St Patrick’s Athletic side.

Read more »