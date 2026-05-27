Developers Get Green Light for 97-Bedroom Hostel in Dublin's South Docklands

Developers Charles and Max O'Reilly Hyland have secured planning permission to build a 97-bedroom tourist hostel on a long-derelict brownfield site at Lombard Street and Townsend Street in Dublin's south docklands, near Trinity College and major employers.

Dublin's south docklands are set to welcome a new tourist accommodation after developers Charles and Max O'Reilly Hyland secured planning permission for a 97-bedroom hostel on a high-profile brownfield site.

The site, located at 19-20 Lombard Street and 112-114 Townsend Street, had lain derelict for several years before being acquired by the Hylands. The developers completed the purchase last week, subject to the receipt of planning permission, which was granted by Dublin City Council in February. The property was initially brought to market by agent JLL in September 2023 with a guide price of €5.5 million.

The approved plans outline a building ranging from five to seven storeys over a basement, with guest rooms spread across floors one through six. The ground floor will host a reception area, cafe/bar, resident amenity space, as well as storage for bins and bikes, a luggage store, kitchen, back-of-house facilities, and staff areas. A computer-generated image of the project shows a modern structure designed to fit the urban fabric of the area.

The development aligns with the site's Z5 zoning under the Dublin City Development Plan 2022-2028, which aims to consolidate and facilitate development of the central area while reinforcing its civic design character. This zoning permits a broad range of uses, including hotel, residential, and purpose-built student accommodation. The location is strategically positioned near Trinity College Dublin and the offices of numerous large international and domestic employers, such as Google, Dillon Eustace, Informatica, HubSpot, William Fry, and Grant Thornton.

Additionally, the surrounding area offers a wide array of retail outlets, cafes, and restaurants, enhancing the appeal for tourists and business visitors alike. Transport connectivity is another strong point for the site. It is well-served by public transport, with the DART at Pearse Street station a short walk away, numerous Dublin Bus routes, the Luas green line stop at Trinity College, and the red line stop at George's Dock in the IFSC.

This accessibility makes the hostel an attractive option for those exploring the city or commuting to nearby workplaces. The conversion of this long-vacant brownfield site into a tourist hostel represents a positive step in urban renewal, bringing economic activity and accommodation to a key area of Dublin's docklands. The project is expected to contribute to the local economy by attracting tourists and supporting nearby businesses, while also addressing the demand for short-term lodging in the city center





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Dublin Hostel South Docklands Development O'reilly Hyland Planning Permission Brownfield Redevelopment

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