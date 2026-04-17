Devoted Mother Mourned as 'Sleeping Beauty' After Tragic Attack

Scarlett Faulkner, a loving mother of one, was remembered as a 'sleeping beauty' at her funeral mass in Limerick. She passed away weeks after an alleged assault in Birdhill, Co Tipperary. Her family vowed to seek justice and cherish the memory of their daughter, sister, and friend.

The solemn occasion of Scarlett Faulkner ’s funeral mass at St Munchin’s Church on Clancy Strand in Limerick city marked a poignant farewell to a young woman remembered with profound love and sorrow. The lilac casket carrying her remains, a stark symbol of her interrupted life, arrived at the church, drawn by four white horses adorned with pennants featuring her image. This striking procession underscored the deep affection and immense loss felt by her extensive family and friends.

During the emotional service, Victoria Faulkner, speaking on behalf of her family, delivered a heart-wrenching eulogy that resonated with the assembled mourners. She painted a picture of Scarlett not just as a victim, but as a cherished daughter, sister, and, most importantly, a devoted mother. Victoria’s words, met with heartfelt applause, pledged unwavering commitment to securing justice for her late sister.

We promise you sister, we will get the justice you deserve, she declared, her voice thick with emotion. You were daddy’s girl and mommy’s world, we will love you forever, our sleeping beauty, from your 10 sisters and five brothers, and most importantly you’re beautiful daughter Oceanna, who you loved dearly, the same way she loved you, she continued, encapsulating the profound familial bonds and the enduring love for Oceanna, Scarlett’s precious daughter.

Victoria’s tribute continued to highlight the immense void Scarlett’s passing has left. You have left a big hole in each and everyone of our hearts but you also touched the hearts of many others in this world, she stated. She was praised as a good mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, and friend, whose legacy lives on through her daughter, Oceanna, described as a gift from God who so strongly reminds them of Scarlett. The family’s promise to nurture Oceanna, to share cherished memories through photographs and stories, offered a glimmer of hope amidst the overwhelming grief. Scarlett’s character, her ability to bring laughter, her beautiful smile, and her loving personality were all fondly recalled, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew her. The Faulkner family’s extensive floral tributes, both inside and outside the church, further emphasized the widespread impact of Scarlett’s life.

Canon Donal McNamara, of St Munchin’s parish, guided the congregation toward a path of healing, encouraging them to focus their energies on forgiveness. He emphasized that forgiveness is not about condoning wrongdoing but rather a challenging journey away from consuming anger and towards divine freedom. If you allow the path (to peace) to work within you, even the deepest wounds can be healed, little by little, he advised, offering solace and a roadmap for emotional recovery.

Canon McNamara also gently steered the family’s attention towards Scarlett’s six-year-old daughter, Oceanna, reminding them that the bond between mother and daughter, though changed by death, remains unbroken. The touching rendition of Celine Dion’s hit song Because You Loved Me as Scarlett’s casket was carried from the church served as a fitting musical tribute to her profound love.

The funeral service took place against the backdrop of ongoing legal proceedings. Two individuals are currently before the courts in connection with the alleged assault that led to Scarlett Faulkner’s death. These include a 16-year-old girl facing charges of assault causing serious harm and a 40-year-old woman charged with endangerment and violent disorder. Reporting restrictions have been imposed on the case, and the accused are scheduled to reappear in court on April 23rd. A post-mortem examination was conducted earlier in the week, but the results have not yet been publicly disclosed by the Gardaí, leaving many questions unanswered as the community grapples with this tragic loss





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scarlett Faulkner Funeral Limerick Justice Assault

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mother Continues Campaign Against Scrambler Bikes Despite Online Threats Following Daughter's DeathSiobhán Lynch, mother of 16-year-old Grace who died after being hit by a scrambler bike, is determined to continue her campaign for legislative changes despite receiving intimidating online threats. She has reported the threats to gardaí and her family remains committed to advocating for stricter regulations on scramblers, electric bikes, and scooters.

Read more »

Community Unites in Grief: Balloon Tribute for Slain Mother Scarlett FaulknerHundreds gathered for a moving balloon tribute outside the home of Scarlett Faulkner, a 28-year-old mother who died following a brutal roadside attack. Her family has made an emotional appeal for unity and respect at her funeral, asking attendees to set aside differences and refrain from bringing alcohol.

Read more »

Gardai still trying to identify man whose skull was found buried inside sleeping bag at Galway houseA post-mortem examination determined that the man, believed to have died from natural causes, was known within Galway circles as 'Dave the Busker' or 'Tang'

Read more »

Baby Sleeping Nest Recalled in Ireland Over Suffocation RiskA popular Baby Aran Sleeping Nest by SAOL Knitwear has been recalled across Ireland due to a significant suffocation risk. The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) issued an urgent warning to parents, advising them to immediately stop using the product and return it for a refund. The recall is due to the product's hood potentially covering a baby's nose or mouth during sleep.

Read more »

SAOL Knitwear Recalls Baby Aran Sleeping Nest Over Suffocation RiskSAOL Knitwear has issued a significant recall for its Baby Aran Sleeping Nest due to a serious suffocation hazard. The design of the hood poses a risk of obstructing a baby's airway during sleep. The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has detailed the recall, including affected product codes and a list of retailers nationwide. Consumers are urged to cease use immediately and contact SAOL Knitwear for a refund or replacement.

Read more »

Community Mourns Loss of Young Mother Following Tragic Roadside AttackA grieving family prepares to lay to rest Scarlett Faulkner, a 29-year-old mother of one, who succumbed to fatal head injuries sustained three weeks ago in an alleged roadside assault. The community has been deeply affected by the incident and the subsequent loss.

Read more »