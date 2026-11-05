Dexys Midnight Runners Review Kevin Rowland Performance at Olympia

Dexys Midnight Runners delivers a powerful live set at the Olympia. Kevin Rowland leads a reflective tour through his musical legacy, blending soul, punk, and Irish folk influences in a night of catharsis and praise.

Dexys Midnight Runners and frontman Kevin Rowland took the stage at the Olympia, delivering a performance that balanced deep reflection with celebratory energy. The evening began with the band walking out to Ennio Morricone's Deborah's Theme, setting a tone that honored Rowland's extensive career while inviting the audience into a shared journey of memory and music.

Opening With Reflective Depth

The concert opened with the dusky sounds of I'll Always Love You, followed by Once a Man, Twice a Child. This latter track served as a moving elegy for Rowland's late father, showcasing his singular vocal style with tender intensity. When an audience member shouted a welcome home, Rowland replied with gratitude, noting it was good to be home as the band launched into songs from their most recent album, Love.

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Musical Influences and Evolution

Rowland and the group navigated key musical influences with ease, incorporating elements of doo-wop, soul, Irish folk, and punk. The performance included Old Love, a piano-led waltz that explored the complexities of aging with shattering vulnerability. This contrasted with the radiant protest of My Life in England, Pt 2, where Rowland urged the crowd to rise up, demonstrating his long-standing interest in exploring emotional pressure points.

Theatricality and Historical Context

Rowland traced the band's engagement over the decades, highlighting the dazzling instrumental The Teams that Meet in Caffs from Searching for the Young Soul Rebels. The brass section performed with exceptional clarity, adding to the theatricality that defines the Dexys sound. Covers such as Curragh of Kildare and Jackie Wilson Said further amplified the truth of their unique musical identity, blending reverence with innovation.

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Responding to Hate and Celebrating Heritage

Burn it Down was presented as a direct response to racism in 1970s Birmingham, specifically addressing insults toward Irish people. Rowland delivered this track with joyful potency, listing great writers like George Bernard Shaw and Edna O'Brien to refute prejudice. His self-possession remained central to the performance, grounding the theatrical elements in the core tenets of the band's aesthetic and message.

Closing with Collective Catharsis

The night culminated in an explosion of collective thanks as Come on Eileen began, with the fiddle preface triggering exuberant energy from the audience. After a chant for Geno, Rowland returned to the stage, singing a verse a cappella before transitioning to This is What She's Like. Holding a Mayo jersey, he brought the storied journey to a close, honoring the deep roots that have defined his career as a musical pilgrim.