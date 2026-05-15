Diageo CEO Dave Lewis unveiled his extensive restructuring plans, oeaving several senior executives behind. Key executives like CNS VP of marketing lina Nagarajan, Africa president Louise Prashad, and new CEO Ed Pilkington are expected to leave the business. Lewis cited the need for change and strategic redirection as his main concerns in the plans. His revamping plan was a response to Diageo's 9.4% slump in organic net sales in the vital North American market.

Diageo CEO Dave Lewis undergoes a massive overhaul, letting go of several senior executives CEO Dave Lewis, a turnaround specialist well-known for his ‘Drastic Dave’ branding, is revamping UK distiller Diageo .

Hina Nagarajan, Africa CEO, Louise Prashad, the Human Resources boss, and Ed Pilkington, the new CEO, are among the executives departing. Lewis cited the need for change and strategic redirection as his main concerns in his restructuring plan. Diageo first reported a 9.4% slump in organic net sales in the North American market during the third quarter due to lackluster demand.

This decision to streamline the business came after Lewis was aware that Diageo missed significant opportunities in the US, particularly in the ready-to-drink cocktails segment. Lewis intends to outline his full strategy on August 6th. Since taking over in January, Lewis has been known to implement significant changes to perk up the business's performance. He revealed last month that he plans to reorganize regional management teams, cut jobs, and give increased control to local managers.

However, the total number of jobs at risk has not yet been mentioned. Slowing alcohol demand and capacity constraints are other issues Diageo is laboring with, similar to its rivals.

For instance, Lidl, Tesco, Dunnes Stores, and Aldi have recalled a large number of chicken products recently. Also, tackle between Shane Coleman and Graham Linehan sparked a spirit-sapping encounter, and there has been a 10% rise in domestic violence reports to Irish gardai so far this year.





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Diageo CEO DAVE LEWIS PAN AMERICAN MARKET SOCIOECONOMIC SECTOR

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