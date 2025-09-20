Dietician Shares Grocery Shopping Secrets for Heart Health and Budgeting

A senior dietician provides guidance on how to plan your grocery shopping, make smart food swaps, and eat healthily while staying within budget. She emphasizes the importance of heart health, especially for women, and provides advice for making lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Orna O’Brien, a CORU-registered senior dietician for the Irish Heart Foundation, has shared her personal grocery shopping strategy, revealing tips and tricks designed to both save money and safeguard family health. Her philosophy centers on viewing grocery shopping as a weekly reset, a period for organization and inspiration for the meals to come.

She emphasizes the power of planning, stating that a well-thought-out weekly shop can be a powerful tool for improving heart health while also contributing to better budgeting. O’Brien aims to empower women to proactively manage their heart health and reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease, a leading cause of death among Irish women, by focusing on meal planning and informed shopping choices. While acknowledging the challenges posed by the rising cost of living, O’Brien stresses that with careful planning and smart substitutions, it is possible to maintain a healthy diet without breaking the bank.\O’Brien advocates for dedicating even a short amount of time, such as 10 minutes, to meal planning before shopping. She suggests creating a basic plan for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, with a loose theme for each day to add variety to your diet, like pasta Mondays or fish Fridays. She recommends using perishable items early in the week and relying on canned goods, frozen vegetables, and eggs later. Before heading to the store, it’s crucial to check your existing pantry stock, write a comprehensive shopping list, and avoid shopping while hungry or in a rush. Even if you deviate from your list, having one provides a sense of direction and control. This proactive approach helps you to make healthier decisions and stick to your budget. Addressing the financial barriers, O'Brien points out that healthy eating can sometimes be more expensive, with research suggesting that a basket of minimally processed foods can cost up to one-third more than ultra-processed foods. However, she emphasizes the feasibility of eating well on a budget, by adopting some simple strategies and making practical substitutions. It is about establishing an overall healthy eating pattern, not necessarily eliminating entire food groups. She acknowledges that not all ultra-processed foods are equal and that the biggest culprits are sugary drinks and processed meats. Some UPFs, such as whole-grain bread, high-fiber cereals, and tofu, can be incorporated into a heart-healthy diet.\O’Brien advises making intelligent swaps throughout the store. She highlights that a few strategic choices can significantly benefit heart health. The Irish Heart Foundation’s Her Heart Matters campaign provides additional information and support for women seeking to improve their heart health. The campaign aims to empower women to take control of their heart health and reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease through enhanced awareness, early detection, and lifestyle modifications. The campaign encourages individuals to educate and support the women in their lives about heart health. Encouraging women to make small changes, such as incorporating healthy eating habits, increased physical activity, and better stress management. The Her Heart Matters campaign provides valuable resources and practical guidance to help people make sustainable lifestyle adjustments. This approach promotes healthy eating patterns. The Irish Heart Foundation offers further information and support through its website, www.irishheart.ie





