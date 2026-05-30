Difference between compostable and biodegradable bags and food waste sorting

The news text discusses the confusion between compostable and biodegradable bags and the importance of food waste sorting. It highlights the biggest concern in the waste industry and the efforts being made to ensure that brown bins are being used effectively to sort food waste.

Compostable and biodegradable bags are often used interchangeably, but they are not the same. The biggest concern in the waste industry is food waste going into the general waste bin rather than the brown bins .

If compostable bags are labelled correctly, they are fine to use. The public should not get hung up on the difference between compostable and biodegradable. Food waste in the recycling bin is not as problematic as in the brown bin because it is harder to get out once it is mixed in there. The product specification authorities should ensure that bags are correctly labelled in the supermarket.

Efforts are being made to ensure that brown bins are being used effectively to sort food waste. The conversation gets tricky when we look at where most of us engage with compostable materials, such as coffee cups or food containers on the go





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Compostable Bags Biodegradable Bags Food Waste Sorting Brown Bins Product Specification Authorities Efforts To Sort Food Waste Engaging With Compostable Materials

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