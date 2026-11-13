Dingle Literary Festival 2026 Returns with Star-Studded Lineup and Strong Ticket Sales

The Dingle Literary Festival returns November 20-22, 2026, featuring Sebastian Barry, Joe Duffy, and emerging voices. With strong sales, the event highlights west Kerry literature and Irish language heritage.

The Dingle Literary Festival is set to return to west Kerry from Friday, November 20th to Sunday, November 22nd, 2026, marking a significant moment for the literary community. The three-day event in the heart of Dingle has already seen strong ticket sales, with several high-profile sessions already sold out before the doors open. This enthusiastic response signals a robust demand for cultural gatherings in the region, positioning the 2026 edition as a premier destination for readers and writers alike.

Headliners and Literary Heavyweights Join Dingle Lineup

Co-founder Sheila O'Reilly of the Dingle Literary Festival expressed delight at the programme, noting the wonderful enthusiasm for literature among audiences. Acclaimed novelist Sebastian Barry will join the festival in conversation with Martin Doyle, offering a key highlight for fiction enthusiasts. The event also features Booker Prize-longlisted authors Djamel White and Natasha Brown, who will bring their critical acclaim to the stage in Dingle.

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Crime fiction lovers are well catered for, with Liz Nugent discussing her novel The Truth About Ruby Cooper alongside fellow crime author William Shaw. Christine Dwyer Hickey, Danielle McLaughlin, Lana Bastašić, Juliano Zaffino, and Doireann Ní Ghríofa are among the other prominent fiction voices confirmed to participate. These authors represent a diverse range of storytelling traditions, ensuring the festival offers something for every type of reader.

Broadcaster Joe Duffy will also take center stage, discussing his book Talk to Joe and reflecting on his near three-decade tenure presenting RTÉ's Liveline. His appearance underscores the festival's appeal beyond traditional literary circles, attracting fans of media personalities as well. Other familiar broadcasting names such as Miriam O'Callaghan, Mary Kennedy, and Katriona O'Sullivan are scheduled to appear, further broadening the event's demographic reach.

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Irish Language Heritage and Poetry Take Center Stage

The festival places significant emphasis on the Irish-language programme, celebrating the rich literary heritage of Corca Dhuibhne. Micheál Ó Conghaile, Michael Cronin, and Ailbhe Ní Ghearbhuigh will feature in sessions dedicated to this vital cultural thread. Úna Nic Cárthaigh will chair Painéal Cainte ar Scríobh na Gaeilge, an event exploring the nuances of writing in Irish across various genres.

Poetry remains a cornerstone of the Dingle Literary Festival, with a lineup that includes Victoria Kennefick, Enda Wyley, Sarah Clancy, and T.S. Eliot Prize-shortlisted Billy Ramsell. These poets bring international and local prestige to the stage, highlighting the depth of talent in the contemporary Irish poetry scene. Their performances offer audiences intimate encounters with lyrical mastery and emotional resonance.

Additional thematic highlights include Writing and Resistance in collaboration with Tolka Journal and Refugee Chronicles, which explores migration narratives through the work of Evgeny Shtorn. The Kerry Writers Showcase provides a platform for local talent, while The Cookbooks that Shaped Us offers a unique culinary-literary crossover. Creative workshops and events for children and young readers complete the diverse programme, ensuring intergenerational engagement.

Irish Writers Centre Unveils New Brand for 35th Anniversary

Parallel to the festival preparations, the Irish Writers Centre has unveiled a striking new brand identity to mark its 35th anniversary. Developed in collaboration with Brandcentral, the new visual identity is designed to reflect the organization's standing as a leading national cultural institution. The rebrand aims to capture the creativity, diversity, and accessibility at the heart of the centre's work.

Michele McGuire of Brandcentral emphasized that the centre is about people, community, and opportunity, not just writing. The new identity features commissioned portraits of acclaimed authors who serve as ambassadors, including Joe O'Connor, Djamel White, and Jan Carson. Placing writers at the center of the brand's visual storytelling reinforces the human element behind the literary works.

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The first public appearance of the new identity will be on Anthology 35, a special publication featuring the work of 35 writers. Published by Walsh Publishers, this milestone edition will be officially launched at the Irish Writers Centre on Saturday, November 14th. The event marks a significant step in the organization's evolution, celebrating its past while looking toward a vibrant future.

Media Coverage and Critical Reviews Define the Season

The festival period is accompanied by extensive media coverage, including features in The Irish Times. Booker Prize winner MJ Harrison will discuss his award-winning novel in an interview with Laura Slattery. Philip Taylor will examine his new biography of Ian Cochrane, the neglected Antrim author, providing deeper context to literary history.

Readers can also look forward to a Q&A with Jessica Doyle and Nick Harkaway, who discusses taking over his father John le Carré's spy franchise. This conversation promises to attract fans of espionage fiction and literary legacy. Reviews from notable critics such as Robert Gerwarth, Donald Clarke, and Michael Cronin will appear in upcoming editions, offering critical perspectives on new releases and biographies.

The breadth of coverage, including discussions on Maria Ressa's The Fight Back and Isabella Weber's Anti-Fascist Economics, highlights the festival's engagement with pressing global issues. From Dustin Hoffman's autobiography to lessons in harmony from Jonathan Coe, the programme spans genres and perspectives. Full details and tickets for the Dingle Literary Festival are available at dinglelit.ie, inviting audiences to secure their place in this celebrated cultural event.