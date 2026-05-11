As the volume of cash generated by online fraud increases exponentially, law enforcement agencies face a daunting task in fighting this particular niche of financial crime. This article delves into the motivations and methods of those involved in online fraud and the evolution of their modus operandi in the virtual realm.

Dirty money: A growing challenge for law enforcement agencies. As online fraud sters expand their operations, they increasingly rely on a network of bank accounts to launder stolen funds, sometimes even coercing unknowing individuals into providing their bank details.

In a case recently brought before the courts, a victim was blackmailed into using his Revolut account, demonstrating the criminalization of financial services. Moreover, drug gangs and businesses with cash-heavy operations, like hair and nail salons, continue to use more traditional methods to hide illicit profits.

However, the volume of cash generated by online fraud necessitates a more sophisticated banking-based approach to money laundering. Why the increase? The demand for sophisticated financial services cannot be met by existing resources. Who is the richest person in Ireland?

Some speculate that the richest person in the Irish parliament, the Seanad, could be one of its 60 members. This is an intriguing topic for investigation, exploring the wealth of those in positions of power in our society. Tips from the Garda: Remember to be vigilant against online fraudsters seeking to obtain sensitive financial information. Protect yourself and your loved ones by using strong passwords, avoiding suspicious emails and practicing digital literacy





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Online Fraud Money Laundering Sophisticated Financial Services Irish Parliament Seanad Inequality

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