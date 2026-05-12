Disabled Man Awarded £329,000 in Compensation After Company Launched Surveillance on Him

A disabled man who worked for Pilkington UK Limited for over 30 years was awarded more than £329,000 in compensation after the company launched surveillance on him in an attempt to prove he was working while sick. The man, Alan Jones, claimed disability discrimination and successfully brought legal action through Thompsons Solicitors.

A disabled man who 'gave decades' to his company, was horrified to discover the firm had launched surveillance on him in attempt to prove he ' worked while sick'.

Alan Jones, 59 worked for Pilkington UK Limited for over 30 years before medical issues left him unfit for work. He was sacked in 2019 after they spotted him helping a friend with a 'farming errand', however the St Helens man accused the company of disability discrimination . Mr Jones was awarded more than £329,000 in compensation after an 'extremely stressful six years'.

Mr Jones had worked for the company since 1983 after joining as an apprentice, later became a team leader at the firm’s site in Lathom. LiverpoolEcho reports an Employment Tribunal heard Mr Jones suffered from radiation-induced neuropathy following cancer treatment in the 1980s. The chronic condition caused significant muscle loss in his dominant shoulder and, alongside depression, left him unfit for work. It was accepted by all parties that he was disabled.

The tribunal was told Pilkington launched a surveillance operation after reports Mr Jones had been seen wearing work boots and carrying out physical activity. Footage showed him accompanying a friend on a farming errand, briefly lifting a small bag of potatoes and passing a hosepipe. The company treated the footage as evidence Mr Jones was working elsewhere and carrying out activity inconsistent with his sick leave.

However, the tribunal found Pilkington failed to obtain updated medical evidence before deciding to dismiss him. Mr Jones was sacked in October 2019, but with the support of his union, Unite the Union, he brought legal action through Thompsons Solicitors claiming disability discrimination. At a hearing in August 2021, the Employment Tribunal ruled in his favour, finding the company had acted on a mistaken belief that was directly linked to his disability.

The panel concluded dismissing him on that basis amounted to discrimination arising from disability. Pilkington appealed the ruling at the Employment Appeal Tribunal in April 2023, but the appeal was dismissed. The tribunal upheld the original decision, confirming employers who act on assumptions about a disabled worker's condition without proper medical evidence can be guilty of unlawful discrimination. Following the failed appeal, Pilkington has now been ordered to pay Mr Jones more than £329,000 in compensation.

Speaking following the conclusion of the case, Mr Jones described it as an 'extremely stressful six years', during which he felt his character had been called into question. He said: ‘I had given decades to the company. When I became unfit for work, I expected support – not suspicion, and certainly not to be dismissed for something that wasn’t true.

‘It felt like I was being targeted and pushed out. Learning that I had been placed under surveillance was deeply unsettling.

'I felt violated and vilified. After something like this, it’s hard not to feel paranoid and suspicious of people and their motives.

'As a former union representative within the company, it also felt at times as though that role had made me unwelcome. Thankfully, I had the unwavering support of my wife, friends and family, as well as my union and legal team.

'Without them, I wouldn’t have known where to turn. I’m speaking out because I believe union membership is vital in standing up for fairness and holding employers to account.

'No one should have to endure what I went through, but with the right support, it is possible to seek justice and be heard. ’ Bernie Wentworth, Head of Employment Rights at Thompsons Solicitors, said: ‘This case highlights the consequences of employers making assumptions about disabled workers rather than properly understanding their condition and the medical evidence.

‘Our client was dismissed based on a mistaken belief, and the courts were clear that this amounted to unlawful discrimination. We are pleased to have secured compensation that reflects his loss of earnings, and the impact that this ordeal has had on him. ’ Stephen Pinder, Unite’s Legal Director, said: ‘This case sends a clear message that employers cannot rely on assumptions or surveillance to override medical evidence when dealing with disabled workers.

‘Alan was a loyal employee for decades and deserved support and fair treatment, not suspicion and dismissal. Unite Legal Services will always stand up for members facing discrimination and ensure employers are held to account when they get it wrong.





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Disability Discrimination Surveillance Employment Tribunal Unite The Union Thompsons Solicitors Employment Appeal Tribunal

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