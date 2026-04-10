Discover the Enchanting Killough Cottage: A Wicklow Retreat with a Shomera Studio

Explore Killough Cottage, a four-bedroom Wicklow property offering tranquility, seclusion, and a seamless blend of period charm and modern living. Featuring mature gardens, a Shomera studio, and proximity to Enniskerry and Powerscourt Estate, this property provides a unique lifestyle opportunity.

Killough Cottage offers a unique escape where the pace of life slows, and the surrounding nature becomes an integral part of everyday experience. Situated on approximately one acre of sun-drenched, mature gardens, this captivating four-bedroom cottage provides an exceptional sense of serenity and seclusion.

Originally constructed around 1900 and thoughtfully renovated and expanded in 2002, Killough Cottage seamlessly combines the distinctive character of its period with the convenience and dimensions suitable for modern family life. The approach to the property is through electronic gates, leading to a sweeping gravel driveway, setting a tone of privacy and picturesque beauty right from the beginning. Entering the cottage, one is greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere, rich in character, yet designed with a natural flow that is perfectly suited for contemporary living. The dual-aspect living room is illuminated by natural light throughout the day, offering peaceful views of the surrounding gardens. The heart of the home is a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area, a welcoming space designed for both daily living and entertaining. French doors open directly onto the garden, allowing sunlight to flood across wide-plank oak flooring, while custom cabinetry, solid teak worktops, and the comforting warmth of a Stanley range create a kitchen that is both timeless and practical. This home has a unique feeling of peace and quiet.\Four beautifully appointed bedrooms offer tranquil retreats, with two benefitting from en-suite bathrooms. A spacious family bathroom completes the main accommodation, ensuring comfort for the residents. On the lower garden level, two versatile rooms open directly to the grounds, providing excellent flexibility as home offices, creative studios, or children’s playrooms, smoothly linking indoor living with the surrounding landscape. The true allure of Killough Cottage, however, lies outdoors. Winding pathways lead through a vibrant tapestry of colorful planting, mature trees, and rolling lawns. Elevated vegetable beds, secluded seating areas ideal for long summer lunches, and a greenhouse tucked away in a garden corner ensure that every turn unveils another charming feature. A gentle pathway leads to the banks of the Killough River, where the soft sound of flowing water creates a magical and peaceful environment, providing a perfect setting for quiet reflection, childhood adventures, and cherished family moments. A timber-framed Shomera studio sits discreetly to the side of the property, offering an ideal space for a serene home office, guest accommodation, or a creative retreat, further enhancing the property’s appeal.\Despite its idyllic and sylvan setting, Killough Cottage benefits from exceptional connectivity. The charm and village atmosphere of Enniskerry is practically at the doorstep, offering boutique shops, artisan cafés, and a strong sense of community. The renowned Powerscourt Estate, including Powerscourt House and Gardens and the iconic Powerscourt Waterfall, are also nearby, as is the five-star Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa. Outdoor enthusiasts are exceptionally well catered for, with the Wicklow Way, woodland trails, cycling routes, and coastal sailing all within easy reach, creating a perfect balance between serene countryside living and convenient access to amenities and recreational activities. The current market price for this enchanting property is €1,100,000, and a comprehensive virtual tour of Killough Cottage is available through the provided gallery. This property represents a unique opportunity to own a piece of paradise in the heart of Wicklow





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Wicklow Cottage Real Estate Enniskerry Powerscourt Estate Shomera Studio

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