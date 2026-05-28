Discovering Brittany: A Family-Friendly Ferry Adventure

Avoiding peak-season air travel, we embarked on a late-spring family break via ferry from Cork to Brittany. With our car loaded with luggage and gear, we enjoyed a smooth sailing experience on the Pont-Aven or Amorique, exploring the beautiful region of Brittany and its wild coast, old fishing ports, and fortified towns. The return journey was filled with French wine and food, and we experienced French hospitality and delicious seafood throughout our trip.

When planning a late-spring family break to avoid peak-season airline travel, we discovered the convenience of driving our estate car onto the Pont-Aven or Amorique ferry in Ringaskiddy, Cork .

The 14-hour crossing delivered us right into the heart of beautiful Brittany, with our car loaded with luggage, beach gear, hiking outfits, and even a cooler box for picnics. The return journey was equally satisfying, with the back axle of our motor straining under the weight of French wine and food purchased at a Hypermarché near Roscoff. Our first ferry experience was smooth, with Port of Cork and Brittany Ferries efficiently boarding several hundred vehicles.

We enjoyed a spacious Commodore class cabin with a private balcony, offering stunning views of Cork Harbour as we sailed out. Onboard amenities included shopping, a cinema, games area, swimming pool, and a stylish restaurant with full silver service. Brittany, with its wild coast, old fishing ports, and fortified towns, did not disappoint. We explored Roscoff, Cancale, Mont-Saint-Michel, Île de Ré, and Concarneau, experiencing French hospitality and delicious seafood along the way





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Brittany Ferry Travel Family Vacation Cork Roscoff Mont-Saint-Michel Île De Ré Concarneau

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