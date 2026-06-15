Discovering the Flavors of Marrakesh's Kasbah

Experience the local culture and try some of the traditional dishes in Marrakesh's Kasbah. From freshly baked khobz bread to slow-cooked tagines, there's something for everyone in this vibrant neighborhood.

Basing yourself in the Kasbah is a good way to get a sense of how day-to-day life unfolds in Marrakesh . The narrow cobbled streets are lined with butchers, bakers, and grills, offering a variety of local delicacies.

A visit to the Kasbah is not complete without trying the freshly baked khobz bread, which is a staple in the neighborhood. The smell of lamb kofta and charcoal fills the air as you wander down Rue de la Kasbah. You can see the butcher preparing the meat, and the baker sliding the dough into a wood-fired brick oven.

The khobz is a crucial component in the local cuisine, and it's used to pull the kofta off the skewer and fill the bread with the meat and salad. A skewer costs around 10 dirhams, or about a euro. The Kasbah is a great place to experience the local culture and try some of the traditional dishes. The street stalls offer a variety of options, including couscous, grills, tagines, and street food.

A friendly waiter at Krepchy recommends the tagine, which is slow cooked in a clay pot with a conical lid. The tagine arrives, still bubbling, with a brick-red tomato sauce that's thick and shimmering at the edges. Small meatballs are partially hidden in the sauce, and the eggs cracked over the top have just set. The yellow yolks are ready to be mopped up with bread.

If you're looking for a more interesting dining experience, head to Clock Café, which advertises camel burgers in bold type. However, the menu and the restaurant are considerably more interesting than that would indicate. They run cooking classes, which begin in the souk and end upstairs, and on other evenings, there's storytelling, music, and henna. The place is filled with plants, mismatched tables and chairs, and graffiti greets you as you pass a parked bike by the door.

The falafel super bowl is worth trying, with crisp falafel, textured hummus, sharp yoghurt tahini, pickles, cucumber, red cabbage, and carrot. The smoothies with avocado and beetroot are particularly good, as non-alcoholic drinks tend to be in Morocco, and so is the mint and ginger lemonade. Le Jardin restaurant, located at the edge of the medina, just north of Souk Semmarine, is a hidden gem. Step through the unassuming door, and the street noise disappears.

Beyond it lies a garden, with white marble tables tucked among dense palms and foliage. A bowl of smooth hummus arrives, dressed with a generous drizzle of olive oil and chopped herbs. From the grill, a mixed plate includes lamb chop, spiced sausage on skewers, and kefta brochette. The evening menu is more focused on local food, and the restaurant offers a mix of Moroccan and international dishes.

A visit to Marrakesh is not complete without trying the local cuisine, and the Kasbah is a great place to start





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Marrakesh Kasbah Khobz Bread Tagine Clock Café Le Jardin Restaurant

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