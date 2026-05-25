Discovering the Legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright

A journey through the legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright offers a unique perspective on American design for enthusiasts and those looking for a culturally rich break. The Frank Lloyd Wright Trail invites visitors to explore twelve architect-designed sites, including two UNESCO World Heritage properties. This self-guided architectural adventure showcases several landmark Chicago buildings. Wright's ideas and early designs are introduced at the Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio in Oak Park. Architecture lovers can explore the Unity Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Wright’s most celebrated works. The temple features innovative use of reinforced concrete and light-filled interiors. A boat trip past neighbouring homes along the water can be taken near the Kankakee River. Springfield is home to the Dana Thomas House, featuring a vast 35-room layout and an unparalleled collection of Frank Lloyd Wright designed interiors. Visitors to the Illinois landmarks of Pete and Polly'sTrips can visit Muirhead Farmhouse, the only farmhouse designed and built by Wright, in Harper sylvan village in Hampshire. In Rockford, the Laurent House was created as a pioneering, single storey home designed for wheelchair access, combining an open plan design and locally sourced materials. The Pettit Memorial Chapel in Belvidere stands as Wright’s only cemetery, noted for its simple, modern design. Guests can also stay at the Blackstone Hotel in Chicago, which blends Beaux-Arts elegance with contemporary comfort near Grant Park, or the Robey, a boutique hotel with panoramic city views and access to some of Chicago’s most vibrant neighbourhoods, or Pendry Chicago, set within the historic 1929 Art Deco Carbide & Carbon Building. A architectural take on local legends and landmarks such as the Katy Trail State Park offers a deeper understanding of Wright’s design principles and ideas that are still regarded today.

A culturally rich journey through the legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright promises a unique perspective on American design for enthusiasts and those looking for a culturally rich break.

Wright redefined modern living through his philosophy of organic architecture, designing buildings that exist in harmony with their surroundings. Illinois is home to the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail, easily accessible via direct flights from Dublin to Chicago. The trail invites visitors to explore twelve architect-designed sites at their own pace, including two UNESCO World Heritage properties: the Unity Temple and the Frederick C. Robie House. This self-guided architectural adventure includes several landmark Chicago buildings.

As a young draftsman, Wright helped design the Charnley-Perskey House, now regarded as a pivotal early modern work. Located on the University of Chicago campus, the Frederick C. Robie House is a UNESCO-listed architectural landmark and widely considered the finest example of Prairie School architecture. Visitors can take guided tours via the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust.

Located just outside of Chicago, Oak Park is home to the Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio, where Wright lived and worked for two decades. This site offers an introduction to his ideas and early designs. Architecture lovers can also explore the Unity Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Wright’s most celebrated works. The temple features innovative use of reinforced concrete and light-filled interiors.

Near the Kankakee River, visitors can take a half-hour boat trip past neighbouring homes, one of them also designed by Wright. Springfield is home to the Dana Thomas House, featuring a vast 35-room layout and an unparalleled collection of Frank Lloyd Wright designed interiors. Dwight is home to the First National Bank of Dwight, which is now over 110 years old and remains a functioning bank, designed by Wright.

In Harper sylvan village in Hampshire, Muirhead Farmhouse is the only farmhouse designed and built by Wright. In Rockford, the Laurent House was created as a pioneering, single storey home designed for wheelchair access, combining an open plan design and locally sourced materials. In Belvidere, the Pettit Memorial Chapel stands as Wright’s only cemetery, noted for its simple, modern design. The Colonel George Fabyan Villa in Geneva, remodelled by Wright in 1907, now operates as a museum.

The Blackstone Hotel in Chicago blends Beaux-Arts elegance with contemporary comfort, located near the city’s Grant Park. The Robey, housed in a striking Art Deco tower, is a boutique hotel with panoramic city views and access to some of Chicago’s most vibrant neighbourhoods. Pendry Chicago, set within the historic 1929 Art Deco Carbide & Carbon Building, this design-forward hotel offers a stylish base in downtown Chicago within easy reach of Oak Park and Frank Lloyd Wright sites





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