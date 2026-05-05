Disney's Live-Action Aladdin: A Mixed Bag of Magic and Missteps

Disney's latest live-action remake of Aladdin, starring Mena Massoud and Will Smith, offers a mix of enjoyable moments and notable flaws. While Mena Massoud shines as Aladdin and Will Smith brings his own charm to the Genie, the film struggles with underwhelming villains, forced narratives, and heavy CGI reliance. Despite its length and lack of the original's magic, the musical numbers provide some delight.

A street urchin named Aladdin , played by Mena Massoud , has relied on thievery and his pet monkey Abu to survive the streets of Agrabah. His life takes a dramatic turn when he meets and falls in love with Princess Jasmine, portrayed by Naomi Scott.

An encounter with the Grand vizier, Jafar, played by Marwan Kenzari, leads Aladdin to a magical lamp and a Genie, brought to life by Will Smith, who grants him three wishes. The latest addition to Disney’s series of live-action remakes has received mixed reviews. While it is not as disappointing as some might expect, it also fails to reach the heights of the original animated classic. The film has its enjoyable moments, but it is not without its flaws.

One of the standout aspects of the movie is Mena Massoud’s portrayal of Aladdin. Massoud’s performance is a superb casting choice, capturing the essence of the animated character in live-action form.

However, the most anticipated aspect of the film is Will Smith’s interpretation of the Genie. Smith wisely avoids impersonating the late Robin Williams, instead bringing his own unique charm to the role. Although Smith’s performance lacks the energy of his earlier years and his singing range is not a perfect fit for the soundtrack, he brings an infectious enthusiasm that makes the musical numbers enjoyable.

The film introduces new elements, such as the character Dalia, played by Nasim Pedrad, who serves as Princess Jasmine’s handmaiden and best friend. There is also a new song and additional courting scenes between Aladdin and Jasmine. Despite these additions, the film remains largely faithful to the original. While the opening number, Arabian Nights, falls flat, the movie picks up with One Jump Ahead, thanks to Massoud’s performance.

Friend Like Me, despite the initially unsettling appearance of the blue Will Smith, is a highlight of the film. The Cave of Wonders and the magic carpet scenes are well-executed, but Prince Ali, despite its colorful and spectacular presentation, feels staged. The choice of Guy Ritchie as the director is somewhat puzzling. Known for his work on films like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, Ritchie does not seem entirely comfortable directing a musical.

The film occasionally feels like a broadcasted stage show, with Ritchie’s signature slow-motion shots standing out awkwardly. One of the film’s major weaknesses is its villains. Marwan Kenzari’s portrayal of Jafar is underwhelming, failing to convey the necessary sense of menace.

Additionally, the character of Iago, voiced by Alan Tudyk, lacks the wit and charm of the original, played by Gilbert Gottfried. The film also attempts to incorporate a feminist narrative, with Jasmine expressing her desire to become Sultan.

However, this storyline feels forced and inorganic. Naomi Scott delivers a solid performance as Jasmine, and her duet with Massoud on A Whole New World is well-executed, though it lacks the magic of the animated version. The film is heavily reliant on CGI, which can be distracting.

When not using CGI, the movie often looks like a stage set, suggesting that either Ritchie was unsure of his direction or Disney executives insisted on a bright and showy presentation to mask the film’s flaws. Overall, the new Aladdin feels somewhat pointless. At over two hours long, viewers might wonder why they should not simply rewatch the original animated film or see the hit musical on the West End or Broadway.

The absence of Robin Williams means the new Aladdin never quite captures the charm of the original, but it does leave audiences with a smile thanks to its delightful musical numbers. Guy Stuart Ritchie, born on 10 September 1968, is an English film director, producer, and screenwriter known for his work on British gangster films and the Sherlock Holmes films starring Robert Downey Jr. The new live-action Hercules musical will be inspired by TikTok





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