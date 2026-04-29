Disqualified Driver Remanded in Custody After Fatal Crash

Darren Callaghan, 38, appeared in court charged with causing the death of Emmet Potter in a crash on Derrycourtney Road. He was denied bail due to his extensive criminal record and repeated driving offences while disqualified.

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court regarding a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on Derrycourtney Road, near Caledon, on April 25th.

The incident resulted in the death of Emmet Potter, a passenger in the vehicle. Darren Peter Andrew Callaghan, 38, from Fintona, faces multiple charges including causing death by dangerous driving while unfit through drink or drugs, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, fraudulent use of a vehicle registration mark, and failing to wear a seatbelt. The case was heard at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where details of the tragic event were presented.

The court heard that the Peugeot van involved was initially being driven by the victim, Emmet Potter, who had picked up Callaghan from Aughnacloy. Callaghan reportedly deemed Potter’s driving inadequate and subsequently took control of the vehicle. Shortly after 11pm, Callaghan lost control, causing the van to collide with a tree, spin, and come to rest on the road. A witness to the collision provided assistance to Callaghan, helping him exit the vehicle.

Emergency services arrived at the scene, but Mr. Potter was sadly pronounced dead. Police officers detected a strong smell of alcohol emanating from Callaghan’s breath and the interior of the van. Following his arrest, Callaghan admitted to being the driver and acknowledged his disqualification from driving and lack of insurance in a prepared statement. The prosecution argued against granting bail, citing Callaghan’s extensive criminal record and a previous four-year driving disqualification imposed in August 2025 by Omagh Magistrates Court.

They emphasized the potential risk he posed to the public. The defence solicitor countered by highlighting Callaghan’s expressed remorse and regret over the death of his friend, suggesting this demonstrated a willingness to cooperate with the investigation. They argued that remanding him in custody would be disproportionate, given his acceptance of responsibility.

However, District Judge Francis Rafferty firmly rejected the bail application. The judge stated that Callaghan represented a clear and present danger to the public, pointing to his repeated disregard for court orders and previous disqualifications. He emphasized that previous penalties had failed to deter Callaghan from driving illegally. Addressing Callaghan directly, the judge underscored the severity of his actions and his blatant disrespect for the law.

As a result, Callaghan was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again via video-link on May 27th. The Derrycourtney Road remained closed for a period following the collision to allow for a thorough investigation. Tributes were paid to the victim, with flowers left at the scene near the damaged tree. Detective Inspector Dave Stewart of the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit confirmed that one arrest had been made in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

The police investigation continues to gather evidence and determine the full circumstances surrounding this tragic event. The community is deeply affected by the loss of Mr. Potter, and authorities are committed to ensuring justice is served





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Fatal Crash Disqualified Driver Dungannon Magistrates Court Road Traffic Incident Northern Ireland

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