The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall alert for the popular supermarket ham, Divilly Brothers No Added Nitrite Crumbed Ham, due to an ingredient, wheat (gluten), that may not be listed on the packaging. Over 600 units of the ham with a use-by date of 04.06.2026 have been affected.

The Food Safety Authority (FSAI) has issued a recall alert for Divilly Brothers No Added Nitrite Crumbed Ham due to the presence of wheat (gluten) in the ingredient list, which is not mentioned on the packaging.

The affected batch 20163983, with a use-by date of 04.06.2026, is a pack size of 90g and carries a best-before date of 04.06.2026. Consumers who have purchased the ham are advised to return it to the point of purchase for a refund. The FSAI statement reads, 'Divilly Brothers No Added Nitrite Crumbed Ham contains wheat (gluten), rendering it a potential health risk for individuals with allergies, intolerances, or coeliac disease.





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Food Safety Authority Of Ireland Divilly Brothers No Added Nitrite Crumbed Ham Recall Wheat (Gluten) Coeliac Disease Allergies

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