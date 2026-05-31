DIY Expert Shares Cheap and Easy Solution to Keep Rats Away from Your Home

A DIY expert has shared a simple and affordable way to keep rats away from your home using a common kitchen ingredient.

As spring arrives and rats begin their breeding season, homeowners face an increased risk of rodent problems - but at DIY expert has shared a cheap and easy solution to the issue near your home rises considerably.

Spring marks a crucial breeding period for these pests, leaving them hungry, on the hunt for refuge and reproducing at an alarming rate - turning our homes into ideal nesting spots. Apart from the potentially steep expense of professional pest removal, there's also the genuine threat of contracting illnesses. Thankfully, there might be a straightforward and affordable remedy to keep them away.

Glen Peskett, DIY expert from Saxton Blades, reveals that one everyday kitchen ingredient can ward off rats from your home year-round: garlic. He said garlic is a favourite all around the world, it smells amazing, has health benefits and transforms any dish you put it in. But for rats, that strong, pungent smell is their absolute nightmare. Rats rely heavily on their sense of smell to navigate and find food.

Garlic, with its strong sulfur compounds, overwhelms their sense of smell and makes them feel disoriented. These compounds are also something rats associate with toxic substances, naturally deterring them from entering your home. To keep rats away, place garlic cloves strategically near entry points around your property where rodents are liable to enter.

These creatures are typically drawn to spaces like basements, garages, kitchens and lofts, so be sure to position them close to any gaps and doorways on the exterior of your home. Garlic oil, cayenne pepper and apple cider vinegar can also work wonders in deterring these unwelcome visitors from entering your property.

However, repellents on their own won't solve the problem entirely. Tackling other factors, such as removing clutter, can remove potential shelters that rats might use to build their nests. Food waste is a significant draw for rats, so ensure your bins are securely closed, dispose of rubbish regularly, and clean up any spills immediately.

Lastly, inspect your home carefully for any openings, especially under doors or around vents, and seal them up - even the tiniest of cracks can provide rats and mice with enough space to slip through





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Rats Garlic Pest Control DIY Home Improvement

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